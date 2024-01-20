Experience the unexpected as Cristiano Ronaldo's praise for Manchester City leaves Manchester United fans heartbroken.

In an unexpected twist, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent praise for Manchester City has left Manchester United fans heartbroken. At the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the former Red Devils forward congratulated City on their treble triumph last season. He admired their players and coach, calling their performance “amazing” and offering congratulations on a “superb” season.

Ronaldo, nominated for the best men's player at the awards ceremony, further discussed City's Champions League victory, stating, “Finally, they win the Champions League, they probably deserved it two years ago. I enjoy seeing them playing.” These complimentary remarks, however, struck a discordant note among Manchester United supporters, who took to social media to express their dismay.

One fan, lamenting the situation, wrote, “Ugh, Ronaldo. I used to love you. But Sir Alex is going to throw a shoe at you or something.” Another speculated that Ronaldo's comments were a subtle dig at Manchester United, and a third, echoing the sentiment, commented, “He doesn’t rate United,” accompanied by crying and broken heart emojis.

Ronaldo's connection with Manchester City had been a topic of speculation in 2021 before his sensational return to Old Trafford. He openly acknowledged coming close to joining the blue side of Manchester, adding an extra layer of complexity to his recent praise for City's success.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed remarkable success with United across two spells, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists in 346 appearances. However, his return in 2021 took a bitter turn when he criticized the club in an interview with Piers Morgan. In response, Manchester United swiftly parted ways with the Portuguese star, who joined Al-Nassr.

As the football world grapples with the unexpected twists in the relationship between Ronaldo and his former club, the City praise continues reverberating among Manchester United faithful, adding another chapter to the enigmatic journey of one of football's greatest legends.