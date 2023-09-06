Cristiano Ronaldo sees his rivalry with Lionel Messi as being officially over.

The pair have dominated world football for well over a decade, sharing the spotlight at the summit and winning a combined total of 79 trophies along the way.

However, with Ronaldo now at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League land Messi in the MLS with Inter Miami, it's the first time since 2002 that neither player are playing in Europe.

That, among other reasons, is why Ronaldo feels the rivalry is officialy done despite it changing the history of the game.

“I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone,” Ronaldo said in a recent interview (via ESPN). “It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing.

“He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other.”

Ronaldo made shockwaves across Europe when he signed with Al Nassr back in December.

Since then, a host of top players such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and Neymar have all arrived in the Gulf nation.

The former Real Madrid star is particularly happy to be the pioneer for other players to join him and eventually grow the league.

“I knew this [transfer market] was going to happen, I said it six months ago and everyone thought I was the crazy one,” Ronaldo said. “But, after all, the crazy guy is not that crazy, and it turns out to be normal to play in the Arab league.

“For me, it was a great privilege to change the culture of a country in terms of football and to have great stars go to Saudi Arabia. I was the pioneer, and I am proud of it. What I want most is to continue to always evolve, so that it [the league] is top notch.”