Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is set to acquire a portion of the shares of Chrono24 GmbH, an online platform for trading watches. It allows the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man to gain financial interest in the market for used luxury timepieces.

Despite not attracting the sporting headlines like he did a decade ago, the Portuguese legend is still a top name in the marketing industry. According to the reports, Ronaldo is becoming a shareholder in Chrono24 alongside private equity firms and the family investment company of Bernard Arnault, who is the chairman of LVMH.

“It was important for us that it is a significant amount,” Co-Chief Executive Officer Tim Stracke said in an interview.

According to Deloitte, a consulting firm, the market for used watches will expand by 75% by 2030, reaching a value of 35 billion Swiss francs ($39.6 billion). Similarly, LuxeConsult, a Swiss analysis and consulting firm, predicts that revenue from pre-owned timepieces could surpass sales of new watches by 2033.

Ronaldo is among the most marketable athletes in sports history, sitting in the top 10 of the most followed people on Instagram. Moreover, he is known for his extensive and diverse collection of luxury watches worth millions of dollars. The five-time Champions League winner has been seen wearing various brands, including Rolex, as well as more extravagant timepieces from Jacob & Co., Girard-Perregaux, and Franck Muller.

Regarding the collaboration between Chrono24 and Ronaldo, Chrono24's spokesperson, Stracke, clarifies that it is not an endorsement or marketing agreement. “He gave money to us, not us giving money to him,” Stracke said.