Croydon FC player Ryan Hall has pulled off a remarkable feat, securing a spot in the Guinness World Records by scoring a goal in under 3 seconds during a match against Cockfosters FC at the Croydon Arena, reported by GOAL. The London-based club, currently competing in the Southern Counties East League, witnessed a historic moment as Hall, a seasoned player with Football League experience, took everyone by surprise with an audacious attempt that left the opposition and fans in awe.

With an illustrious career that includes stints at prominent clubs like Palace, Leeds, Southend, Sheffield United, MK Dons, Rotherham, Notts County, and Luton, the 36-year-old former England C team member demonstrated his football prowess with a lightning-quick goal. Hall's decision to take a shot with his very first touch of the game paid off, with the ball finding the net an astonishing 2.31 seconds after the opening whistle.

We've finally got a video of Ryan Hall scoring @Croydon_FC's first goal against @CockfostersDev in the London Senior Trophy. The goal was timed at 2.31 seconds, which we understand to be the fastest goal in senior football in the world.Can you confirm @GWR? pic.twitter.com/anxzAtpuZC — Croydon FC (@Croydon_FC) February 18, 2024

Croydon FC is now awaiting official confirmation from record keepers, believing that Hall's goal may be the fastest ever recorded in senior football. The Croydon Arena, which once hosted ex-Three Lions star Kenny Sansom, now witnesses another former professional leaving an indelible mark in the history books.

The celebrations that followed were nothing short of wild, with every Croydon player joining in the jubilation. As the football world buzzes with excitement over this incredible achievement, the anticipation builds for the official recognition of Ryan Hall's Guinness World Record, a testament to his exceptional skill and precision on the football pitch. This historic moment adds yet another chapter to the legacy of a player who continues to make waves in the world of football.