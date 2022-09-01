Crusader Kings 3 Friends and Foes Event DLC announced

The Crusader Kings 3 (CK3) Friends and Foes DLC has just been announced, and in fact, will be coming out as early as next week.

The first in Crusader Kings 3’s new “Event Pack” type DLCs, Friends and Foes is coming out on September 8, 2022.

The DLC package will bring more than a hundred player-driven events to the game and would play out well with the upcoming Bastion update, primarily on the Memories system that will be implemented in that free update. Friends and Foes will flesh out your character’s interactions with other people, inside and outside of your Court, making interactions for friendship and scheming against rivals more diverse and interesting. This will, undoubtedly, give role-playing players more reasons to play at Speed 1, as your ruler’s day-to-day activities will become even more eventful now with this new DLC pack.

Sadly, Friends & Foes doesn’t appear to be included in the Royal Edition of the game, which means you’ll have to buy this DLC separately on top of your game. Paradox Interactive has been very infamous for its amazing games with a plethora of DLCs that will cost you an arm and leg to complete, and Crusader Kings 3 is starting to move in that direction with this new DLC. It also doesn’t help that Paradox also said that CK3 Flavor Pack DLCs will soon get a price increase, and that, one week ahead of its release date, this new Friends and Foes “Event Pack” still doesn’t have a price tag.

Crusader Kings 3 is a role-playing 4X simulation strategy game set in the medieval period of Europe and most of Asia and some of Africa. It features thousands of different rulers across a span of over 500 years and serves as a technical prequel to Paradox’s Europa Universalis game, to which your CK3 save game file could be migrated.