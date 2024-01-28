David Polster, known to the CSGO community as Cynic and formerly as Sneaky, suddenly passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, a few weeks before his 24th birthday. Cynic's death was announced by former teammate and now the coach for competing teams Tommy “Axed” Ryan on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with the cause undisclosed to preserve the privacy of Cynic's family.

Remembering Cynic and preserving his legacy

Cynic was considered one of the pillars of the North American CSGO scene, especially during the turbulent time when many CSGO pros turned to VALORANT when Riot's new game showed up in 2021. Unlike others, Cynic stayed true to CSGO, and eventually became one of the top team leads in North America, serving as a core member of his most recent teams like Gaimin Gladiators, Nouns, Triumph, and most recently with BOSS when the scene transitioned to CS2.

His contributions to the sport will always be how the community will remember Cynic, as many players, coaches, and commentators now show on their tribute posts for the CSGO legend.

Cynic's competitive successes began during his time with Triumph, and his wins in tournaments continued to rack up when he joined Party Astronauts. He reached his peak as part of the Gaimin Gladiators roster, but he remained integral to the success of his later teams Nouns and BOSS. Sadly, his career ends abruptly without any Major championship wins, but many from the NA scene would attest to Cynic's ability. He along with his teams, after all, have been on top of the NA scene for a long time, and it could be argued that Cynic's eventual Major win would come in just a matter of time.

Still, many would remember Cynic as a positive force in the NA CSGO scene, considered one of the top pros of NA, as attested by everyone he's played with and against.

RIP Cynic.