RIP Cynic.

Past teammates, competitors, and fans pay tribute to NA's top CSGO stars.

David Polster, known to the CSGO community as Cynic and formerly as Sneaky, suddenly passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, a few weeks before his 24th birthday. Cynic's death was announced by former teammate and now the coach for competing teams Tommy “Axed” Ryan on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with the cause undisclosed to preserve the privacy of Cynic's family.

There is no easy way to say this, but earlier this week

David "Cynic" Polster passed away. This news came as a complete shock to all of us. David was an incredibly hard working individual, vocal leader, kind person, and amazing player. I spent a large majority of my life… — Tommy (@TomRyan) January 27, 2024

Remembering Cynic and preserving his legacy

Cynic was considered one of the pillars of the North American CSGO scene, especially during the turbulent time when many CSGO pros turned to VALORANT when Riot's new game showed up in 2021. Unlike others, Cynic stayed true to CSGO, and eventually became one of the top team leads in North America, serving as a core member of his most recent teams like Gaimin Gladiators, Nouns, Triumph, and most recently with BOSS when the scene transitioned to CS2.

His contributions to the sport will always be how the community will remember Cynic, as many players, coaches, and commentators now show on their tribute posts for the CSGO legend.

It is with profound sadness that I convey the heartbreaking news of David "cyn1c" Polster's passing earlier this week. Over the course of the last two years, I had the privilege of working closely with David. His unwavering love for Counter-Strike was unparalleled, and he… pic.twitter.com/EcsZfSrkaC — nouns SEMPHIS (@semphisss) January 27, 2024

Don't know what to say… David was a huge reason for the success on every team he's been on and was not only a long time teammate but a good friend as well. Rest in peace — Carson (@nosraC_cs) January 27, 2024

Cynic's competitive successes began during his time with Triumph, and his wins in tournaments continued to rack up when he joined Party Astronauts. He reached his peak as part of the Gaimin Gladiators roster, but he remained integral to the success of his later teams Nouns and BOSS. Sadly, his career ends abruptly without any Major championship wins, but many from the NA scene would attest to Cynic's ability. He along with his teams, after all, have been on top of the NA scene for a long time, and it could be argued that Cynic's eventual Major win would come in just a matter of time.

Smartest player I've had the pleasure to work with. Still cannot believe it. Rest easy David, you will be missed. ♥️♥️ https://t.co/ljleWCFETI — d4rty (@d4rtycs) January 27, 2024

Still, many would remember Cynic as a positive force in the NA CSGO scene, considered one of the top pros of NA, as attested by everyone he's played with and against.

RIP Cynic.