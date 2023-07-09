On Sunday July 9th, we have a full slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, July 9th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +227 or -106 for (CHI-NYY) & -146 (PHI-MIA)

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees

Both Kyle Hendricks and Domingo German are strong pitchers and have been solid for the most part this season. Maybe their underlying stats don't think so but they have been able to limit their opposing bats when their team needs it the most. German if you don't remember is the only pitcher to pitch a perfect game this season and Hendricks has shown that he can be a shutdown pitcher on any given night.

In his last six games, Hendricks has only given up one single run in the first inning and in those six games he only has given up 10 runs on 23 hits in 38 innings pitched. After his rough outing against the Mets in his season debut after being on the disabled list he has one of the Cubs' top pitchers in their starting rotation. As for German, he has given runs in the first inning in two of his six previous games which bodes well for him in a matchup against the Cubs that do not have a potent lineup, especially at the top of the order.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo take the mound for today's afternoon game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. Both pitchers have shown dominance during the first half of the regular season and Nola has been most dominant against the Marlins in his career. On the road against the Miami Marlins, Nola has a 4-4 record with a 2.69 ERA and 67 strikeouts across 63.2 innings pitched. Also, Nola hasn't given up a single run in the first inning in his last six games. That with his success against the Marlins, we can expect a shutdown inning from Nola.

Luzardo on the other hand is a young flamethrower that throws a ton of high heat with his fastball topping out at 96.8 MPH. He has been dominant over his last three games not giving up a single run in 19.1 innings pitched with 26 strikeouts. Luzardo has only given up a run in the first inning one time in his last six games and given his recent success he should be able to shut down the Phillies' offense in the early going of this matchup.