The Chicago Cubs are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs currently hold a Wild Card spot, and they would play the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round if the season ended today. They just swept the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, and that has put them in a tie for second place in the Wild Card. They have just a one game lead over the Miami Marlins for that spot, though. Chicago ends the season with these three games against the Braves, and then they travel to Milwaukee for the final three games of the season. It is not an easy six games to finish the season, but the Cubs need to find a way to finish above .500 in those six games if they want to make the playoffs.

The Braves clinched the playoffs a while ago, but they have not been playing great lately. They have won just four of their last 10 games. However, they have pretty much locked up the top seed in the playoffs, and they will have home field advantage throughout. Over the weekend, the Braves won three of four over the Washington Nationals, and they finish the season with a series against the Nationals, as well.

Justin Steele will take the mound for the Cubs. Bryce Elder will start for the Braves.

Here are the Cubs-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Braves Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-166)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Braves

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs had some clutch hits in the series with the Rockies to take the lead late in the game and win. Chicago will need their offense to come alive early in this one. Luckily, the Cubs have faced Bryce Elder already this season. In that game, the Cubs scored seven runs on seven hits, and Elder did not make it out of the fifth inning of the game. Chicago also hit two home runs off Elder in this game. The Cubs will need to have that same type of game if they want to cover this spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Justin Steele has not been good in his last two starts. In those two games, Steele has thrown just nine innings, allowed 12 runs on 15 hits, and he has allowed two home runs. The Braves are the best offense in the MLB, and Steele has not been good. Atlanta should be able to get to him in this game. If the Braves can just continue being the offense they have been all season, they will cover the spread.

Atlanta has faced Steele already this season. They has eight hits, scored four runs, and hit a home run in the game. The Cubs ended up winning because the Braves pitching could not hold the lead, but the offense did its job. If the Braves can get to Steele in this game too, the Cubs bullpen will not be able to hold Atlanta down.

Final Cubs-Braves Prediction & Pick

This game is actually a good pitching matchup. Both pitchers have been struggling lately, though. For that reason, I will be taking the over. I will also be taking the Cubs to cover the spread. This game is going to be close, and Justin Steele might be able to have a bounce back start.

Final Cubs-Braves Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-166), Over 9.5 (+100)