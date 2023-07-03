The Chicago Cubs are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers for the start of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs have lost six of their last seven games and can not seem to get it together right now. Chicago has scored just 23 runs in their last six games. They are led by Cody Bellinger in that span as he has 10 hits in those games. Nick Madrigal, Jared Young, Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel all have home runs in the last six games. However, of their 50 hits, the Cubs only have 13 extra base hits, which is why their run scoring is down. On the mound, the Cubs have been good with their control in the past week of games, walking just 11 batters in 55 innings. However, the starting pitching has not been great. In the past six games, Cubs starts have allowed 25 of the 28 earned runs allowed.

Milwaukee is sitting in first place in the NL Central division and have won seven of their last 10 games. The Brewers have won three straight series heading into this one with the Cubs. Milwaukee has played seven games in the last seven days, and have played well. Owen Miller, Brian Anderson, and Christian Yelich all have seven hits in that span to lead the team. Milwaukee is scoring just over five runs a game in that span, as well. On the pitching side of things, Milwaukee has a 1.09 WHIP in the last seven games to go along with a 4.52 ERA and 7.2 K/9.

These teams have met before. The Brewers took two of three from the Cubs to open up the season in Chicago. The starting pitchers for this game will be Drew Smyly and Julio Teheran.

Here are the Cubs-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Brewers Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Brewers

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs desperately need a good start out of Smyly in this one. Luckily, Smyly has been very good on the road. He has a 2.74 road ERA to go along with a 4-3 record. Smyly has struggled lately, but that has only been at home. In his last three road starts, Smyly has pitched 16 2/3 innings, allowed five earned runs on 17 hits and struck out 12. His walk numbers are high, but he has been able to escape some jams. With Smyly pitching on the road, the Cubs do have a chance to cover this spread.

One thing positive for the Cubs is the Brewers have the second worst batting average in the MLB. They are hitting .228 as a team and they have the fourth worst OPS to go with it. Milwaukee struggles at the plate and they rely on their pitching to get them through the tough games. Smyly should have a lot of confidence heading into this one.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Teheran had a rough outing his last time out, but has been pitching well this season. Including his last outing – where he gave up seven runs in 5 2/3 innings – Teheran still has a 2.85 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Usually an outing like that would inflate an ERA or WHIP, but Teheran is still solid in both those categories. It proves how good he has been as in his seven starts this season. If he can flush that outing and pitch how he was in his first six starts, the Brewers will cover the spread.

The Cubs started the season hitting really well, but have cooled off in a major way. They are now bottom half of the league in batting average, strikeouts (ninth most), home runs, and runs scored. They used to be top-10 in most of those categories. Chicago has not been able to hit for any power lately, as mentioned before. Teheran needs to just attack the zone and let the defense work. Milwaukee has a top-10 defense, so it should work just fine.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are the favorites in this game because of Smyly's ability to pitch on the road and the Brewers overall lack of offensive production. It is a tough call because the Cubs have not been playing well, but I am going to roll with the Cubs to cover the spread in this one.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-176), Over 9 (-115)