The Chicago Cubs aim to end their losing streak and avoid being swept as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This will be the seventh game against the Diamondbacks in two weeks. The Cubs have not done well against them. In the six games already played, the Cubs have lost five of them. In those games, the Cubs are batting an abysmal .212. They have just 44 hits, and 19 runs scored. Nico Hoerner leads the team with eight of those hits. As a team, the Cubs have six home runs in the six games against Arizona. On the mound, the Cubs have a 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 7.5 K/9.

The Diamondbacks are batting .241 with with 25 runs scored in the six games. They have 51 hits, and Corbin Carroll has 10 of them. Tommy Pham has just six hits, but he leads the team with two home runs against the Cubs. He has also scored four runs to lead the team in that category. Pitching wise, the Diamondbacks have a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 7.3 K/9.

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs. Ryne Nelson will get the ball for Arizona.

Here are the Cubs-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Diamondbacks Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+136)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Wicks has been good since joining the Cubs big league roster. He has made four starts, and the Cubs have won all four. In each game, he has not allowed more than two earned runs. Wicks had one game in which he gave up nine hits, but every other game has been really good. Especially his two road starts. In those games, Wicks has a 1.69 ERA, a WHIP below one, and an oBA of .179. Wicks will need to be at his best against the Diamondbacks. Arizona can hit a little bit, but if Wicks can shut them down, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Ryne Nelson has been bas this season, but he is worse when pitching in Arizona. He has an ERA over 8.50, and opponents are batting .364 off him in Arizona. The Cubs have a good matchup in this one, and they need to take advantage. If they can come out swinging and push some runs across early, they will cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

While the Cubs are relying on their pitching, the Diamondbacks need to hit. Ryne Nelson is a very hittable pitcher, and he has allowed plenty of them at home. The Diamondbacks need to get him some run support. At home this season, the Diamondbacks are batting .259, and their overall record is better, as well. With how well Arizona has been playing against the Cubs, and this being a home game, the Diamondbacks should be able to cover the spread if they keep it up.

Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game between the two teams. In regards to the winner, I am going to trust my gut and go with the Cubs. I do not trust Nelson to pitch well for the Diamondbacks, so I am sticking with Chicago.

Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+136), Over 9.5 (+100)