The Chicago Cubs have been a streaky team this season, and when they have been able to stack wins together, shortstop Dansby Swanson has played a key role in his first year with the team. The shortstop has played well enough this season to earn a spot on the National League All-Star team.

Dansby Swanson is going on the IL with the injury that's keeping him out of the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/ZuKz6Gp6Bl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 8, 2023

However, Swanson will not be going to Seattle with the rest of the All-Stars, nor will he play in the final game of the first half of the season for the Cubs as they play the Yankees. Instead, Swanson has been placed on the Injured List by the Cubs with a heel issue.

Swanson suffered the injury while running out a double-play ball Wednesday in Milwaukee against the Brewers. He has not been in the lineup for the Cubs since then.

Chicago manager David Ross said it's a matter of being cautionary with the star shortstop. “Let’s err on the side of giving him the extra two days coming off the break,” Ross said, “and hopefully he’s ready to go by then. That’s the hope.”

Nico Hoerner has been filling in for Swanson at shortstop in in Swanson's absence, while Christopher Morel has moved into the second base slot. Miles Mastrobuoni has taken Swanson's place on the roster after being called up from Triple-A Iowa.

Dansby Swanson has been productive in the first half of the year with a slash line of .258/.343/.409. He has 10 home runs, 36 runs batted in and 41 runs scored. He spent the first 7 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves before signing as a free agent with the Cubs.