With spring training just around the corner, the Chicago Cubs have once again made a move to bolster their bullpen.

The Cubs and Michael Fulmer came to terms on a contract agreement on Friday, as noted by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The deal between the two sides is currently pending a physical.

The Cubs had been linked with Fulmer for months. For one, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi speculated in December that Chicago may “add one more arm,” and that he “heard some rumblings of Michael Fulmer.” Now, barring a failed physical, Fulmer will be taking his talents to the National League for the first time in his career.

Fulmer featured for both the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins in the 2022 campaign. The veteran right-hander agreed to a $4.95 million contract with Detroit ahead of the season to avoid arbitration. He logged 39.1 innings pitched for the Tigers before they shipped him off to the Twins ahead of last year’s MLB trade deadline. He posted a 3.70 ERA in his half-season run in Minnesota.

Fulmer is slated to heavily rely on his slider this season — a pitch that generated 64 percent of his total strikeouts last year.

Fulmer is set to join a Cubs bullpen that posted a lowly 4.12 ERA in the 2022 campaign.