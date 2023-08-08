The Chicago Cubs are on the road to take on the New York Mets for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets took game one of this series after crushing the Cubs 11-2 in a rain-delayed game Monday night. In the game, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso had three hits each. Alonso launched a three-run home run in the first inning to take an early lead. He also homered in the third inning to extend the lead. Alonso finished with six total RBI on the night. Danny Mendick hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning, as well. Kodai Senga was the winning pitcher in the game. He went six innings, allowed seven hits, two runs, and struck out six.

Drew Smyly got the start for the Cubs, and he continued to struggle. The lefty went five innings, allowed seven runs on eight hits, and struck out five. Cody Bellinger continued his hot streak with a three-hit game. He added two RBI to the stat sheet, as well. Nico Hoerner was 2-4 in the game with one of the runs scored for Chicago. Nick Madrigal scored the other run for the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon and Carlos Carrasco will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Cubs-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Mets Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+116)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Mets

TV: Marquee Sports Network, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Taillon has been a lot better since the All-Star break. In four starts since the break, Taillon is 3-0 with an ERA under 3.00, struck out 19, and the Cubs have won all four games. Chicago has won each of Taillon's last five starts. The Mets were able to come alive offensively on Monday, but that was off a struggling pitcher. Taillon has been pitching very well, and should be able to keep that going against the Mets. If Taillon can keep the Mets in the park, and hold them to just two or three runs, the Cubs will cover this spread.

Carrasco has not been pitching well this season. He has an ERA over 6.00 on the season with a WHIP of 1.64. In his last four starts, Carrasco has allowed at least four runs in each of those games. The Cubs are hitting well lately. With Bellinger, Hoerner, and Mike Tauchman, the Cubs have a solid top of the order. Dansby Swanson is also swinging the bat exceptionally well. If these guys can continue to hit well, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets were able to have an offensive outburst on Monday. It is not a big surprise because Drew Smyly has been very bad as of late. However, it just takes one game to get hot and keep the momentum. If Alonso, Lindor, or Brandon Nimmo can all hit in this game, the Mets will be able to produce some runs. The Mets also rely on the home run ball a little bit. If they can find a way to hit a few home runs off Taillon, they will cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick

This has the potential to be a high-scoring game. However, with the pitching matchup, my gut is telling me to pick the Cubs. Taillon has been very good, and Carrasco has been bad. I will take the Cubs to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+116), Over 9.5 (-110)