Aaron Judge won’t like Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman’s Shohei Ohtani MVP take

Aaron Judge is the most popular pick for the American League MVP at the moment, as he flirts with the New York Yankees’ franchise record for the most home runs in a single season, set by Roger Maris in 1961. But there are still people out there who believe that Los Angeles Angels two-way-star Shohei Ohtani deserves consideration. Consider Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, who is never afraid to offer his opinion on all things baseball, one of them. Stroman took to Twitter to share his take on the MVP race- and it’s one that Judge won’t like one bit.

Judge is having one of the most historic seasons of all-time…but how do you not give the MVP to Ohtani? What he’s doing has never been done before and may never happen again! Both players are more than deserving! There’s no wrong option! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 4, 2022

Marcus Stroman made it clear that he respects the fact that Aaron Judge is on the cusp of baseball history. But he makes a good point. The Cubs hurler feels that there’s no way the MVP can go to anyone but Shohei Ohtani.

Stroman said that what Ohtani is doing- excelling on both the mound and at the plate- has “never been done before and may never happen again.” It’s certainly true that the league has never seen a player do what Ohtani, who has pitched to a sub-3.30 ERA while clubbing at least 30 homers in back-to-back years, has done.

But it’s also true that baseball has rarely seen a player lap the rest of the league in home runs the way Aaron Judge has this season. It will be undoubtedly a tough decision for the voters.

Marcus Stroman may have summed up this year’s American League MVP race best with his last sentiment. “There’s no wrong option!”