While Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Shaw is dealing with an injury, he is no doubt considered the future for the team at third base, especially after Alex Bregman made his way to play for the Boston Red Sox. As the Cubs were in the running for Bregman along with the Red Sox, Shaw spoke about the situation where his 2025 season could have looked a lot differently if the star had signed with Chicago.

The 23-year-old has yet to make his debut in the majors, but the top prospect in the organization will have the first shot to take the starting job at third base and run with it. He said candidly to USA Today that it was a “roller coaster of emotions” regarding the back-and-forth about whether Bregman would go to the Cubs.

“Oh my gosh, yeah, what a roller coaster of emotions,’’ Shaw said. “I followed it closely. Me and my fiancée talked about it. It was kind of exciting and unique in a way that such a big decision also affected my career in such a particular way as a young guy. Now, you see yourself in these conversations and see yourself having the opportunity to hopefully play in the big leagues and have an impact on a team.”

With the uncertainty of baseball, who knows what could've happened if the Cubs got Bregman and how that would've impacted Shaw's career. He made the switch from shortstop to third base and maybe could have been a trade piece, but now he's seen as an integral piece.

“Now,’’ Shaw said, “there is clarity moving forward. For the team, the media, it’s nice to figure out that piece for all of us. There’s less questions about it, you can move forward together. This is our team.”‘

Cubs' Matt Shaw on the business of baseball regarding Alex Bregman

However, Shaw understands that baseball like any sport is a “business” and that if a team like Chicago has the chance to get a player like Bregman, they will try every way to do so. Now with that out of the window, it's time for him to prove why the Cubs are in the best situation to put trust in Shaw.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you understand it’s a business,” Shaw said. “You want to have a team that’s going to be able to win a championship. You had a great player player like Bregman, it’s always a good thing for your team. And obviously they kind of reflected that in their sadness for not being able to sign him.”

The same sentiments were echoed by Cubs president of baseball operation Jed Hoyer who mentioned while Shaw will have a great crack at the starting third base job, “spots on the team are earned.”

“I think he knows it’s come fast for him,” Hoyer said. “He’s in the 2023 draft (selected 13th overall) and has moved really quickly. Ultimately, spots on the team are earned. He knows that. He’s got a great head on his shoulders, so I don’t think any of that stuff bothered him. He’s here to play well, and we’ll see what happens.”

Chicago last season finished with an 83-79 record which put them second in the NL Central as they were eliminated from playoff contention.