The MLB season is right around the corner, and it will start sooner than usual this year for the Chicago Cubs as they will get things started with the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18th. That is going to be an exciting contest for a number of reasons, and it being Kyle Tucker's first regular season game with the Cubs is one of them. Tucker came over to Chicago from the Houston Astros this offseason, and he should be able to make a big impact for this Cubs team.

Before the regular season gets started with the Tokyo Series, baseball fans will get to enjoy about a month of games in Arizona and Florida for Spring Training. The Cubs are getting ready to begin Spring Training in just a few days, and we recently got our first look at Kyle Tucker in a Cubs uniform. Reactions to it are all over place from baseball fans.

If you're a Cubs fan, you're probably very excited to see Tucker make his debut with his new team.

“YES! I loved Kyle Tucker as an Astro, and even more now that he's a Cub,” one fan wrote. “I'm looking forward to an incredible year for him and the Cubs.”

Some Astros fans are bitter about losing Tucker to the Cubs during the offseason, but this fan is wishing Tucker good luck with his new team.

“I wish him good luck in Chicago,” the fan said. “I am ready for the Season. I like what the Astros did in the offseason although I wish we could have signed another quality outfielder.”

Even simple posts like this can still ignite rivalry banter…

“Dear mlb… stop w the cubs s**t,” a fan said. “They ain’t done s**t since 16’ with a payroll that should be better. Go Brewers! They are still a team and defending NL central champs. Despite the way, the MLB is trending, you’re trying to relegate small teams.”

This fan saw Kyle Tucker in a Cubs uniform and decided to take a shot at Cubs owner Thomas Ricketts.

“Cubs owner is a disgrace to the Cubs and MLB,” the fan wrote. “Figure out some dirt on him and make him sell. Sell to someone who cares about winning championships and who doesn’t think 1 championship is good enough for another 100 years. Rickets is a s**tty owner.”

Boston Red Sox fans were hoping to land Kyle Tucker this offseason.

“Glad he got traded but would have preferred he was batting 3rd for the Boston Red Sox,” this fan said.

Astros fans are warning the Cubs about Tucker in the playoffs.

“Yall gonna love him in the regular season,” the fan said. “Not so much if yall ever make the tournament.”

As you can see, there are a lot of mixed reactions to Kyle Tucker in a Cubs uniform. Tucker and the Cubs will get their Spring Training action started on Thursday against the Dodgers.