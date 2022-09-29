Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs

“Jason and I have talked a lot about where things are going in the future,” Hoyer said. “And I think for next year, we’re not going to have him as part of the team. We’ll go our separate directions.”

“I’ve had a pretty open dialogue with him about this,” Hoyer said. “Jason Heyward is a fantastic human being. He doesn’t like it, but certainly understands where we are. I think it’s been a frustrating last year and a half.

“A lot of the guys that were a big reason why he signed here have been traded away, so I think it kind of made sense for both of us. We talked through it, and we’re in a good place with it.”

Heyward was hitting just .204 before the injury with only one homer. His numbers have been declining by the year and at 33, Heyward’s best days are behind him. But, he’s still a guy with experience who could come in handy for a young team that needs a veteran presence.

We’ll see if he gets any interest this winter.