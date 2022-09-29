MLB
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Jason Heyward said the plan is to play somewhere next season. #Cubs
— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 29, 2022
The Cubs still want Jason Heyward around the clubhouse for his veteran leadership and presence, but he’s just one of several players left from their 2016 World Series roster. With the organization in a rebuild, it makes no sense to pay him the final $22 million of an eight-year, $184 million deal signed in the ’16 offseason.
Jed Hoyer even spoke to Heyward about the decision and it appears he was very understanding. Via MLB.com:
“Jason and I have talked a lot about where things are going in the future,” Hoyer said. “And I think for next year, we’re not going to have him as part of the team. We’ll go our separate directions.”
“I’ve had a pretty open dialogue with him about this,” Hoyer said. “Jason Heyward is a fantastic human being. He doesn’t like it, but certainly understands where we are. I think it’s been a frustrating last year and a half.
“A lot of the guys that were a big reason why he signed here have been traded away, so I think it kind of made sense for both of us. We talked through it, and we’re in a good place with it.”
Heyward was hitting just .204 before the injury with only one homer. His numbers have been declining by the year and at 33, Heyward’s best days are behind him. But, he’s still a guy with experience who could come in handy for a young team that needs a veteran presence.
We’ll see if he gets any interest this winter.