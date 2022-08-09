Cubs star Kyle Hendricks gets worrying injury update after MRI

The Chicago Cubs recently informed Jason Heyward that he’s no longer part of their plans going forward, and it may be time for the team to make a similar decision regarding another injured veteran. Kyle Hendricks has been sidelined since early July with a shoulder issue, and the results from a recent MRI don’t bode well for the veteran right-hander returning to the mound in 2022. According to manager David Ross, via Patrick Mooney, Hendricks underwent an MRI on his shoulder which revealed lingering inflammation.

Cubs manager David Ross acknowledged it’s unclear if Kyle Hendricks will pitch again this season after an MRI showed lingering inflammation in his right shoulder. Hendricks will take at least another week of rest before the team reassesses the situation. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 9, 2022

The plan is for the Cubs to shut Hendricks down for another week while he rests his arm before undergoing further testing to determine the next steps. Considering where the Cubs sit in the standings, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team opted to shut Hendricks down for the season.

Hendricks is in the second year of a four-year, $55 million contract with the Cubs. He’s due to earn $14 million this year and in 2023, and will collect $16 million in 2024, the final year of his contract. Hendricks is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, at which point he’ll be 34 years old.

In 2022, Hendricks has made 16 starts for the Cubs. He posted a 4-6 record with a 4.80 ERA across 84.1 innings, striking out 66 batters during that span. His 4.80 ERA was the worst of his career, but was right on line with the 4.77 mark he posted last season. Prior to 2021, Hendricks had never recorded an ERA above 3.95, which he logged in 2015.

The Cubs continue to look to promote the youth movement in Chicago, and with Hendricks’ shoulder continuing to cause issues, there’s a good chance that the right-hander gets shut down for the year. We’ll know more next week after he undergoes further testing on his shoulder, but for now, the outlook feels bleak.