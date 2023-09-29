Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman was not able to help his team score an important win on Thursday against the powerful Atlanta Braves, who completed a three-game sweep of the North Siders at home with a 5-3 victory in the series finale. Stroman lasted just 2.0 innings on the mound, as he got replaced after giving up two earned runs on four hits.

Stroman was understandably frustrated with his performance when he spoke to reporters after the game. The Cubs are in a neck-and-neck battle with the Miami Marlins for the third and final National League Wild Card spot with the Cincinnati Reds still in contention as well.

“We just seem defeated at times you know? Things don’t feel like they’re going our way at all. I feel like everything that could be going wrong is going wrong,” Stroman said (via Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune).

However, Stroman said that the Cubs’ morale is still in the right place, as the team looks to turn things around before it becomes too late.

“I don’t think the confidence is dinged. Everyone still knows we can get the job done.”

On the season, Stroman has a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA through 27 games (25 starts).

The Cubs have three more games left to play in the 2023 MLB regular season which will be in a road series against the Milwaukee Brewers that begins this Friday. Chicago is scheduled to give the ball to Kyle Hendricks in the series opener against the Brewers, who have already clinched the NL Central division title.