The Chicago Cubs announced Wednesday that relief pitcher Michael Fulmer underwent UCL revision surgery in his right elbow and is expected to miss the 2024 season, according to Patrick Mooney. The 30-year-old is slated to be a free agent this offseason, but will likely have to wait another year to sign his next contract.

Fulmer appeared in 58 games for the Cubs this season, posting a 3-5 record with a 4.42 ERA, including two saves. He pitched in one game after Aug. 24, striking out a pair of batters in a two-out save against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 11.

Fulmer signed a one-year deal with the Cubs at the dawn of spring training after finishing 2022 with the Minnesota Twins. The Twins acquired him from the Detroit Tigers, who he spent his first five MLB seasons with. Fulmer had a 3.39 ERA in 67 relief appearances in 2022.

Starting his career as a starting pitcher, Fulmer had early success as he won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 thanks to a 3.06 ERA across 26 starts. He was a full-time starter for three more seasons before becoming a reliever in 2021.

Fulmer's lone season with the Cubs was likely enough to net him another major league contract, but it's unlikely a team will offer him a contract given his 2024 status. This does not rule out a return for the veteran right-hander in 2025, though he'll have to prove he can still hack it in the big leagues.

Fulmer missed the entire 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery that March. He'll have to endure another lost season as he recovers from a second major elbow surgery.