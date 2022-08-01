Willson Contreras has been the subject of discussion in the MLB world recently… which is not a good sign for Chicago Cubs fans. The reason, of course, is that Contreras is one of the most hotly discussed talents ahead of the trade deadline. Many teams are lining up to acquire the services of the catcher… much to his chagrin.

After playing in what could be his final game in Cubs gear, Willson Contreras talked about the recent rumors. The catcher implied that he was getting tired of all the talks around a potential trade. Here’s what he had to say. (via Patrick Mooney)

“I just want this to be over,” Willson Contreras said Sunday night, with less than 48 hours remaining until the trade deadline, after what appeared to be his final game in a Cubs uniform. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 1, 2022

Contreras has been linked to multiple teams recently as the MLB trade deadline looms. Teams like the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres have been linked to the star catcher as of late. While the interest of teams is a bit flattering, it seems like Contreras would prefer to stay in Chicago instead of being dealt to a contender.

The Cubs’ dominance during their 2016 World Series run was thanks in large part to Willson Contreras’ efforts. He’s still one of the better hitters in the league today, currently batting at .255 with over 50 hits and 14 home runs. His hitting prowess will certainly be amazing on one of the title contenders this season.

However, it’s still going to be a bittersweet feeling to see Contreras in a different uniform. The Cubs fanbase has been clamoring for the front office to re-sign him and Ian Happ to new deals instead of trading them. Which direction will they go surrounding their young star?