The Chicago Cubs are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Pirates prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Cubs and Pirates played each other last week in Chicago. The Cubs were able to come away with the series sweep thanks to some quality offense and decent pitching. Chicago outscored Pittsburgh 28-11 in the three games. For the Cubs, Mike Tauchman and Dansby Swanson had six hits each in the three games. Ian Happ and Christopher Morel were not far behind them with five hits a piece. Both Happ and Morel homered, as well. As a team, the Cubs hit .368 on the series, but only had seven extra base hits.

On the mound, the Cubs were very good. They walked just seven batters in 27 innings and struck out 26. Their bullpen stole the show, though. They threw nine scoreless innings and allowed just six hits while striking out 13. Chicago will need that same production from their bullpen in this series if they want to continue winning.

After getting swept by the Cubs last week, Pittsburgh was swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. They are in the midst of a six game losing streak and have fallen from first place to third place in the NL Central division. Led by Bryan Reynolds' four hits, the Pirates hit .245 in the three games played against the Cubs last week. Carlos Santana, Austin Hedges, Andrew McCutchen and Jack Suwinski all homered in the series. Suwinski hit two in the same game and leads the Pirates with 15 on the season.

On the Mound, the Pirates struggled with command. They walked 16 batters in 24 innings pitched and allowed 39 hits. That equates to a WHIP of 2.29, which is not going to win ballgames. Pittsburgh will need to cut down on the walks and make more quality pitches if they want to end their losing streak.

Drew Smyly and Osvaldo Bido will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Cubs-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+122)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

TV: Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Smyly has been one of the Cubs' better pitchers in the rotation. He has a 3.59 ERA through 14 starts and a WHIP of 1.20. The reason he has been so good is because he does not allow opponents to make good contact off him. Smyly is in the 83rd percentile in average exit velocity and 88th percentile in hard hit percentage. Pittsburgh has been struggling lately, so if Smyly can continue to induce weak contact, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Smyly does already have a start against the Pirates. He went six innings, but allowed five runs. This is because he also allowed three home runs. If Smyly can limit the long ball, those runs will not score. When the Pirates are not hitting home runs, they are not as good. Expect the Cubs to cover this spread as long as the Pirates are not leaving the yard.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Bido made his MLB debut against the Cubs last week. He actually pitched well, despite only lasting four innings. He allowed just four hits and struck out six, but he did walk three. However, he only allowed one run. Maybe he could have gone longer, but his pitch count was in the 90s. Bido needs to find a way to lower that pitch count and last longer into the game, but the Cubs were having trouble against him. If he can give five or six strong innings of work this game, the Pirates will keep it close and maybe end their losing streak.

The Pirates have not been swinging the bats well lately, but as mentioned before, they did score five runs off Smyly last week. They were able to put together some hits and leave the yard three times. If they can find this same success, they will cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. Pittsburgh has a solid young arm on the mound and the Cubs have one of their better guys. However, Chicago has been playing good baseball while the Pirates have been struggling. I expect the Cubs to win a close game, but cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+122), Over 9 (-112)