The Chicago Cubs are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the start of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These two teams have faced each other twice already this season. In both matchups, the Cubs swept the Pirates. In the six games, Chicago has outscored the Pirates 48-14. The Cubs are batting .308 against the Pirates in those games. Mike Tauchman leads the team with 10 hits, including a home run in those games. The Cubs have hit five home runs, five triples, and eight doubles as a team against Pittsburgh. On the mound, Chicago has a 1.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 7.7 K/9. Chicago has recorded four quality starts in the six games played.

Pittsburgh is clearly not hitting well in the season series with Chicago. As a team, the Pirates are batting .190 with just 13 extra base hits. Jack Suwinski has homered twice against his home town team, and Connor Joe has hit three doubles. On the mound, the Pirates have an ERA over 7.00, WHIP over 1.80, but they do have a 9.4 K/9. In the six games played, the Pirates have recorded just two quality starts.

Justin Steele will be the starting pitcher for Chicago. The Pirates have yet to decide on a starter for game one of this series.

Here are the Cubs-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Pirates Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+100)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

TV: Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Justin Steele has been the Cubs best and most consistent pitcher throughout the season. He has a 2.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and he is 14-3 on the season. The Cubs have won 10 of the last 11 games Steele has starts this season. Their one loss came in a game that Steele allowed just one earned run through six innings of work. With Justin Steele on the mound, the Cubs are always a threat to cover the spread.

You could say Justin Steele is ‘worse' on the road. However, he has a 3.00 ERA in nine road start, so he really is not bad at all. He has a better K/9, better BB/9, and his opponents are batting almost 20 points worse than him on the road. The only thing that is worse about Steele's road stats is his ERA. The point is that it does not matter where Steele pitches, he has found success everywhere he has gone this season.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates need to be solid on the mound in this game. They are undecided on a pitcher, but their pitching staff needs to lock in. The Pirates have been doing okay on the mound, though. They have allowed four runs or less in four of their last five games played this season. They have not been winning, but if they give up just four runs, that should be able to keep them close enough to cover the spread in this game.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The answer to this game is simple. Justin Steele is the best pitcher on the Cubs, and he should easily be able to shut down the Pirates. I will take the Cubs to cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+100), Under 9 (-102)