Cubs destined to land top shortstop such as Carlos Correa, Trea Turner in MLB free agency

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a rebuild. However, they may be looking to contend soon. They have a promising core of young prospects rising through the minor leagues, and they recently added former Cleveland Guardians slugger Franmil Reyes. But MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the Cubs will be looking to make even bigger waves during the offseason. Rosenthal believe that the Cubs will “get one of the big shortstops,” per Bleacher Nation.

“They’ve got to get – and I believe they will get – one of the big shortstops. And they need to do some work around the edges, for sure. They’ve got some promising things happening.”

So who are these big shortstops?

The 2022 free agency class is set to feature a number of star shortstops whom will catch the Cubs’ attention. Carlos Correa and Trea Turner headline the group.

Correa, who is just 27-years old, has an opt-out in his Minnesota Twins contract. So there is no guarantee that he even hits free agency. However, most people in the MLB world expect Correa to opt-out of his deal.

Trea Turner is enjoying an extremely impressive season in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. He is another shortstop destined to receive a huge payday on the open market.

Other big name options include Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Bogaerts also has an opt-out clause, while Swanson is set to hit the open market.

The Cubs are preparing to end their rebuild and begin contending once again. And their window of contention will arrive sooner rather than later if they land one of these shortstops.