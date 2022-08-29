RUMOR: Cubs mentioned as potential Shohei Ohtani trade destination amid Angels sale buzz

Without a doubt, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is one of the most electrifying players in baseball right now. At the same time, that makes the situation he’s found himself in with the Halos just downright sad. Despite Ohtani’s pitching prowess and excellent at the plate, the Angels are nowhere near the cut line for the 2022 MLB postseason. At 55-73, it’s safe to say that the Halos are not going to make the playoffs this year. You can say the same about the Chicago Cubs (55-73), but if Cubs fans need something to make them feel better, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network recently made an appearance on The Parkins & Spiegel Show and said it wouldn’t shock him if the Angels send Shohei Ohtani to Windy City sometime soon.

A trade like that would be stunning, to say the least. The Angels appear to be nearing a transitionary period, with team owner Arte Moreno looking to sell the team. The Angels have been a disappointment for the most part of Moreno’s time as the franchise’s owner, with generational talent Mike Trout wasting his prime years in a mediocre ball club that has appeared in just one playoff game since 2009.

If the Angels do indeed put Shohei Ohtani on the trade block, the Cubs and virtually every other team in baseball should at least kick the tires on the possibility of acquiring a unicorn baseball talent like him.

Shohei Ohtani is under team control at least until the end of the 2023 MLB season (arbitration) and is scheduled to hit the free-agent market in 2024.