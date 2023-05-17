Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Chicago Cubs (19-23) visit the Houston Astros (23-19) for the finale of their three-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Houston picked up 6-4 and 7-3 wins in the first two games to secure a series win. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cubs-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Astros Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-146)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Astros

TV: Marquee Network, ATTSN-Southwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fourth in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 22-20 (52%)

Over Record: 21-20-1 (51%)

Chicago continues to cool off after looking like a real contender in the NL Central to start the year. With last night’s result, the Cubs have now lost four in a row. They’ve won just one of their last six series and seen their record flip from 14-10 to 19-23. That said, Chicago still boasts a ton of talent on both sides of the plate. While their offense has cooled down dramatically this month, the Cubs remain the 10th-highest-scoring offense in baseball. Matched up with a rookie pitcher, Chicago just needs their offense to regain some of its early-season form if they want to cover as 1.5-run underdogs.,

Southpaw Drew Smyly (4-1) makes his ninth start of the season tonight. The 33-year-old veteran finds himself in the midst of arguably the best start of his career as he holds a strong record and stellar ratios (3.05 ERA and 0.97 WHIP). Smyly’s doing a great job limiting walks with a 3.8 K:BB ratio. After allowing six runs to the Reds in early April, Smyly settled down nicely with seven consecutive starts with two or fewer runs allowed. Consequently, his ERA has nearly halved in just a month’s time. While Smyly hasn’t faced the stiffest competition in recent outings (@ WSH, vs. MIA, @ MIN), his best outing of the season came against the potent Dodgers lineup. In 7.2 innings last month, Smyly allowed just a single hit a struck out 10. Consequently, look for the journeyman to give Chicago another stellar outing against an underachieving Astros lineup.

While injuries and cold spells have quieted Chicago’s offense, recent call-up Christopher Morel has done his best to relight their fire. In seven games since his call-up, Morel holds a .333 average, four home runs, and nine RBI. Although he struck out 13 times over that span, he has proved the Cubs a serious spark on both sides of the diamond. That spark seems to have lit a fire under Seiya Suzuki. The second-year outfielder holds a .318 average. two home runs, and 16 total bases over his last six games. With homers in two of his last three games, look for Suzuki to threaten with a long ball again tonight.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 21-21 (50%)

Over Record: 21-20-1 (51%)

Houston finally looks to be heating up after a sluggish start to the season. Call it a championship hangover, but the Astros looked downright bored over the first month of the year. They largely played .500 ball over the first month but have now won three consecutive series with their win yesterday. That said, a series sweep would do wonders for the defending champs as they look to hang with the surging Texas Rangers. Consequently, look for the Astros to come out battling again tonight and sweep the Cubs – potentially covering as 1.5-run favorites in the process.

Rookie JP France (1-0) looks to continue the strong start to his career as he makes his third start tonight. The 28-year-old didn’t generate a ton of buzz in the minors but debuted with five scoreless innings in an eventual no-decision against the Mariners. He followed that up with 6.2 innings of one-run ball against the White Sox. Now, he looks to continue his hot start with a matchup against the Cubs’ 10th-ranked offense. That said, Chicago struggled mightily this month – ranking 26th with just 4.1 runs per game in 14 May matchups. Consequently, France finds himself in a strong position not only to pick up his second career win but also to propel Houston to cover as home favorites.

Final Cubs-Astros Prediction & Pick

Despite a rough stretch from the Cubs, I don’t see them getting swept tonight against a rookie starter. Smyly has been far too consistent to let that happen consequently the Cubs should cover as 1.5-run underdogs with ease.

Final Cubs-Astros Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-146)