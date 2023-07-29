We're back with another prediction and pick for one of the MLB's best rivalries in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs (52-51) will visit the St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) for the third game of this series. The Cubs lead 2-0 after a clutch win last night in the final inning. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Chicago Cubs are third in the NL Central and sit 4.5 games back of the leading Brewers. They're seeing the gap close each day since they've gone on their winning streak and now look at a chance to win their eighth-straight game. The Cubs are 5-1 this month against their rivals in the Cardinals and are feeling confident yet again. Jameson Taillon (RHP) will be their start for this one.

The St. Louis Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central and sit 11.5 games back of the lead. Just when things were going well for the Cardinals in terms of wins, they ran into a brick wall with the Cubs and haven't been able to scratch across a win. Last night was their closest opportunity, so they'll hope for some momentum coming into this one. Adam Wainwright (RHP) will get the nod.

Here are the Cubs-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-176)

Over (9.5): -118

Under (9.5): -104

How To Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are officially on a tear right now and keep finding ways to win in improbable situations. They were down 0-2 for most of the game and didn't have much going with their bats. Drew Smyly turned in a solid outing and it was Patrick Wisdom who put them on the board to start. They played great small-ball and were able to scratch across two more runners on a double and sac fly. The play of the game came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when Cubs' Center Fielder Mike Tauchman made a spectacular homerun-robbing catch to end the game.

Jameson Taillon (4-6) will start with his 5.75 ERA thru 83 innings pitched. Taillon has had trouble this year giving up hits in bunches when he's losing control. He'll have to limit his baserunners in this one as the Cardinals will look to be aggressive on the paths. The Cubs have won Taillon's last three starts so he poised to put them in another good position today.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals did everything they could to try and get the win last night, but the Cubs have simply had their number this season. They were mere inches away from winning the game last night and should be motivated to come out and get the job done this time. Lars Nootbaar homered twice and was their only source of run production. They'll need to step up with their bats if they want to have a chance against the hot-hitting Cubs.

Adam Wainwright (3-4) will start behind his 7.31 ERA thru 56.2 innings of work. He's been uncharacteristically bad at home this season, going just 1-3 with an 8.65 ERA. That's bad news with this Cubs lineup considering they've been crushing the ball over the last ten games. Wainwright will need to see a great start in order cool Chicago's lineup down.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cubs' winning streak looked like it was slowly coming to an end last night, but they found a way yet again to grab a win. They're on a great streak right now and are playing well on both sides of the baseball. Their defense is one of the best in the National League and it's been keeping them in games like last night. Let's go with the Cubs to continue their streak.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs (-104)