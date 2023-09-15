Ladies and gentlemen, some major postseason implications are on the line as the Chicago Cubs head to the desert to do battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Cubs-Diamondbacks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play on a two-game losing streak, the Cubs are still 4.5 games back of the division lead and still have a 2.5-game lead on the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Having not been in the postseason since 2020, Chicago is knocking right on the door of clinching a berth at a playoff spot but must finish the job down the stretch of the regular season. In line for the start in this one will be bonafide ace Justin Steele who is a marvelous 16-3 with a 2.49 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks sit with a record of 76-73 and also have a tremendous shot of reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 regular season. It has been a long ride since then, but the D-Backs appear to have the necessary names and talents to punch their ticket to the postseason field. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, Arizona will turn to righty Brandon Pfaadt who has scuffled this season with his 1-8 record and a 6.25 ERA.

Here are the Cubs-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Diamondbacks Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+118)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Above all else, the most obvious reason that the Cubs are going to cover the spread and take care of business will be in large part due to their elite hurler Justin Steele. Not only is this southpaw the most talented arm on this Cubs roster, but he also may be enduring the best season out of any pitcher in all of baseball. A clear-cut NL Cy Young contender at this stage of the season, Steele was a perfect 4-0 with a 3.41 ERA in his six August appearances and even dazzled against D-Backs in his latest start by going seven innings and only surrendered one earned run on six hits. Simply put, Steele will be the main reason why the Cubbies storm into the desert and make it rain on the D-Backs and their fans.

Of course, it would also help if the offense could provide some run support to let their losing streak not reach anything longer than two games. In their previous two losses to the Rockies, the Cubs combined to score only seven runs and will need more explosiveness at the plate to overcome the snakes at Chase Field. Encouragingly enough, the Cubs are hitting a behind-healthy .266 during the second half of the season and have clearly turned it up a notch when they've needed it the most.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, this upcoming series with the Cubs starting tonight is as close to a must-win scenario as possible, especially entering this one with a three-game losing skid. Not to mention, but Arizona has happened to win three of four games against the Cubs so far this season which could instill some confidence heading into Friday night.

In order for the Diamondbacks to cover the spread and improve upon their 77-71 record against the spread, Arizona must make it a priority to treat their home fans with an offensive explosion from the opening get-go. The last time this offense faced off with expected starter Justin Steele six days ago, Arizona took far too long to get the bats crackin' as they did not score until the fifth inning. By that time, it was far too late. Without a doubt, this matchup against Steele who has arguably been one of the top twirlers in the game is an uphill challenge, but getting off to a hot start in the early stages of this one could pay dividends.

As a matter of fact, the Diamondbacks won't even have a puncher's chance if RHP Brandon Pfaadt can't step up and lead his teammates in an efficient manner from the mound. In his last start coming against the Cubbies on Sunday, the 24-year-old Kentucky native did happen to record a quality start by pitching at least six innings, but he gave up four runs and allowed three home runs as well. In short, it may take Pfaadt to partake in one of his better starts of the season in order to will his squad to a covering of the spread.

Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is what makes baseball so special! With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, there is no question both these teams desperately need to win this game. However, overcoming Justin Steele and the Cubs even at home seems like a tough ask for the D-Backs.

Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+118)