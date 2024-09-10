ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Dodgers.

The 2024 National League home-field race is on. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are tied at 86-58 with 18 games left to play. Getting the No. 1 seed in the National League is probably more important for the Phillies, who have been a tough out the last two years in October, but the Dodgers might find value in getting the top seed only so that the Phillies are deprived of it. Regardless, there's real incentive for the Dodgers to continue to play hard, even though they have a hefty lead of 4.5 games over the San Diego Padres with under three weeks left in the season. The Dodgers also want to make sure the Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks don't make one final late charge to create fresh drama in the NL West race.

The Chicago Cubs aren't eliminated from the NL wild card race, but they are five games behind the New York Mets with under 20 games to play. The Cubs have zero margin for error and need a huge finish just to have a shot.

Cubs-Dodgers Projected Starters

Shota Imanaga vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Shota Imanaga (12-3) has a 2.99 ERA. If Chris Sale and Paul Skenes did not exist, Imanaga would be in line for the NL Cy Young Award this year. He has been tremendous in his first year in the majors. The fact that he has won 80 percent of his decisions for a bad hitting team says so much about how dominant and consistent he has been. The Cubs have an ace they can build around for the future.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 4 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates: 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 70 1/3 IP, 65 H, 29 R, 10 HR, 16 BB, 60 K

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) has a 2.92 ERA. This is the first start in nearly three months for the Dodgers' high-end pitching acquisition in the offseason. Shohei Ohtani was the centerpiece, but Yamamoto was the big-dollar pitcher who joined the rotation. His return to the staff doesn't come a moment too soon. It is desperately needed, given how many injuries this staff has endured in 2024, with Gavin Stone being the latest pitcher to get hurt. The Dodgers need Yamamoto to be sharp in time for the playoffs, so he has three weeks and probably four starts in which to shake off the rust and regain a rhythm.

Last Start: June 15 versus the Kansas City Royals: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 39 1/3 IP, 37 H, 17 R, 5 HR, 6 BB, 43 K

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +130

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Cubs vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread/Win

Shota Imanaga has been pitching at an elite level all season long. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was outstanding in the two and a half months he pitched for the Dodgers, but after nearly four months on the shelf with an injury, he figures to be rusty. Advantage Cubs.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers lost and played a bad game on Monday. Even if the pitching matchup favors the Cubs, the Dodgers have the best 1-5 lineup in the National League with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Will Smith. Those hitters will hit better than they did on Monday. LA is in a good bounce-back spot.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have the pitching edge, the Dodgers have the hitting edge. We don't know how sharp Yamamoto will be. This is a terrible game to bet on. Pass.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Cubs moneyline