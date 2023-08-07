Two teams heading in opposite directions clash as the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cubs enter the game winners of five of the last six. Chicago took two of three over the Braves over the weekend and now are 58-54 on the season and are 1.5 games back of the Brewers in the race for the NL Central. The Cubs have been on a hot steak for a while now. Since the All-Star break, the Cubs are 16-7. That ties them with the Orioles for the best record since the break. They are also scoring 7.13 runs per game since the break and have a +49 run differential since then, both tops in the majors. This has placed them in a tie for the last Wild Card spot as they hope to make the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Mets have lost six straight games, being swept by the Royals and Orioles back to back. Since the All-Star break, they are 8-13, which is the fifth-worst record in the majors. Their run differential since then is also tied for the second-worst in the majors are -32. The Mets are now well out of the playoff race. They are 50-61 on the year, 21 games out of first in the division. They are also 7.5 games out in the Wild Card race.

Here are the Cubs-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Mets Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+162)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-196)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Mets

TV: MARQ/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cub's hot streak has left their season totals at the plate as some of the best in the majors. They are currently fifth in the majors in runs scored, eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. There are a ton of bats on the team that are hitting hot as of late, starting with Dansby Swanson. In the last week, Swanson has hit .280 while getting on base at a .357 clip. He has five home runs and two doubles in the last week, which has led to him driving in 11 runs in seven games. He has also scored six times.

Meanwhile, Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger are also adding RBIs. Both of them have seven RBIs in the last seven games. Happ has been hitting .231 with a .344 on-base percentage. He has hit three home runs and two doubles while scoring eight times. Bellinger has hit just one home run and three doubles but has scored nine times. He is seeing the ball well, hitting .444 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. While scoring nine times in the last week, he has also stolen five bases.

Mike Tauchman is also adding stolen bases. He has stolen two bases in the last week while scoring eight times. With the help of three doubles and a home run, he has driven in six runs in the last week. In the last week, the Cubs have hit 16 home runs, with ten different players hitting a home run. Meanwhile, 13 of the 14 guys to have taken an at-bat in the last week have scored a run. The only one to not is Trey Mancini who had just one at-bat and has been released by the Cubs.

The Cubs will be sending Drew Smyly to the mound today. The season is 8-7 with a 4.71 ERA. He has struggled in the last month though. In July he went 21.2 innings, giving up 18 runs with 16 earned. That led to a 6.65 ERA and a 1-2 record. Two of his appearances on the month were in relief, but he returned to the starting role on August second, where he have up five runs in 4.2 innings as the Cubs beat the Reds 16-6.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Met's offense has completely cratered. They have scored just 14 runs in their last six games while giving up 39. On the year, the Mets are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Pete Alonso, who led the team in home runs and RBIs is one of the few bats producing in the last week. He is hitting .250 over the last week, with two doubles and a home run. That has given him just two RBIs. While getting on base at a .280 clip, the only run he has scored in the last week was on his home run, which underscores the offensive issues the Mets have had.

Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil also has three RBIs in the last week. He has done this while hitting .250 with an on-base percentage of .308. McNeil has a home run and three runs scored in the last week as well. The hottest bat in the offense is Francisco Lindor. He has a home run and four RBIs in the last week. While hitting .333, he has two doubles as well, plus a stolen base and three runs scored.

On the hill, tonight for the Mets will be Kodai Senga. Sengas is 7-6 on the year with a 3.25 ERA. Senga was great in July. In four starts he went 23.1 innings, giving up six runs with just five earned. That was good for a 1.93 ERA, but still, it was just a 1-0 record for Senga. In his only start this month, he gave up three runs in 5.2 innings of work. Still, he took the loss as the Mets were shut out by the Royals.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick

While the Mets do have a slight pitching edge in this game with Kodai Senga on the mound, it may not matter much. The only thing that may change is that the Mets could score a few more runs. The Cubs are hitting very hot right now, and have been scoring at will. There is no reason to believe that will end today. With Senga on the mound, and how the Mets are hitting, the NRFI play at -115 may be worth taking. Another solid play could be the Cubs' run total. The Cubs team total of over 4.5 runs is currently at +100 on FanDuel.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+162) and Over 9 (-105)