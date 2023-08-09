It is the rubber match between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets on tap for tonight. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

In game one of the series, it was the Pete Alonso show. Alonso hit two home runs in his first two at bats and drove in six runs overall to help the Mets win 11-2 over the Cubs in the first game. The Mets' offense went silent in game two. James Taillon went seven innings and gave up just two runs in a winning effort. Meanwhile, Mike Tauchman and Cody Bellinger both hit solo home runs to get the Cubs the win.

For the Cubs, they are now 59-55 on the season, just 1.5 games behind the Brewers in the division. They are also tied with the Reds for a Wild Card spot right now, and they looked primed to make a run to the playoffs.

Here are the Cubs-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Mets Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+160)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Mets

TV: MARQ/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have scored just five runs in the last two games, but still, the offense is solid. They are currently fifth in the majors in runs scored, eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. There are a ton of bats on the team that are hitting hot as of late, starting with Cody Bellinger. In his last week of play, Bellinger is hitting .500 with a home run and a double. He has scored six times with the help of four stolen bases, while also driving in seven runs.

Right behind him is Ian Happ. Happ is hitting just .222 in the last week, but he is also contributing a lot of runs. He has hit three home runs and a double in the last week while driving in six runs. Happ has also scored six times in the last week. Dansby Swanson is in a similar boat. He is hitting just .160- in the last week, but he is making those hits count. He has two home runs and two doubles in the last week. That has led to him driving in five runs and scoring three times.

Meanwhile, Christopher Moreal is also producing while making limited contact. He is hitting just .143 in the last week, but he is getting one base at a .308 clip. He has five RBIs with a home run and a double in the last week. Some bats are hitting well. Jeimer Candelario is hitting .417 in the last week with four doubles and a home run. That has led to three RBIs and six runs scored. Mike Tauchman is hitting .375 in the last week with a home run and three doubles. That has also led to three RBIs and six runs scored for him.

The Cubs will be sending Kyle Hendricks to the mound today. He is 4-6 on the year with a 3.98 ERA. His last start did not go well for him. In our inning against the Braves, he gave up two home runs and seven total runs in a loss. In the two starts before that, he went six or more innings but gave up three runs in each of them.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

For the most part, outside of their 11-run outburst, the Met's offense has fallen apart. On the year, the Mets are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Pete Alonso, who led the team in home runs and RBIs is one of the few bats producing in the last week. In the last week, he is hitting .296 with a .345 OBP. He has three home runs and eight RBIs while also hitting two doubles. Alonso has also scored three times in the last week.

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor is hitting well. Lindo is hitting .385 over the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. Lindor has a solid base and two doubles which have helped him score five times in the last week. He also has a home run and four RBIs in the last week. Danny Mendick also has four home runs in the last week and it hitting well. He is hitting .333 over the last week, with a home run and two runs scored. Rounding out the guys hitting well is Jeff McNeill. He is hitting .280 over the last week but also has a .379 on-base percentage. He also has three RBIs and four runs scored in the last week.

On the hill, tonight for the Mets will be David Peterson. Peterson is 3-7 on the year with a 5.65 ERA. He is a much better pitcher at home though. This year at home he is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA. He was placed in the bullpen after some rough starts at the beginning of the year, but just made his first start in a month on August fourth. In that game, he went three innings without giving up a run, but the Orioles would score ten on relievers and the Mets would lose.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick

Outside of the offensive explosion the Mets the other day, they have struggled at the plate. They do have a few guys hitting well, but not nearly as many as the Cubs. There is not a major edge in the pitching game in this one. While Hendricks does have slightly better-advanced stats, he is not overwhelmingly better. The biggest factor in this game will be the Cubs offense. After scoring 47 runs in six games going into this series, they have scored just five runs in the series. If they can get back to their hot hitting, they will win this game with ease. With the pitcher on the mound today and a subpar bullpen for the Mets, it should be doable.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+160)