Shota Imanaga heads to the mound for the Chicago Cubs as they face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Orioles prediction and pick.

Cubs-Orioles Projected Starters

James Tallion vs. Dean Kremer

Shota Imanaga (5-4) with a 2.99 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Tallion went seven innings in his previous start, giving up four hits and a home run. Two runs were scored as he took the win over the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Tallion has made six road starts this year, going 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and a .252 opponent batting average.

Dean Kremer (4-4) with a 3.93 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Kremer went five innings in his previous start, giving up two hits and two walks. No runs would score against Kremer as he won against the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Kremer has made just four starts at home this year, going 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA and an opponent batting average of .244

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Orioles Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +126

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

TV: MARQ/MASN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Ian Happ leads the charge on offense. He is hitting .241 on the year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 52 RBIS, and has scored 47 times this year. Further, Happ has stolen seven bases and hit 20 doubles. Joining him in slugging well is Christopher Morel. Morel is hitting just .199 but has a .304 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and has scored 38 times. He has also stolen seven bases. Cody Bellinger is hitting the best on the team this year. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 37 RBIs with his 38 runs scored on the year.

Ian Happ also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .400 over the last week with a .478 on-base percentage. Happ scored two home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs in the last week. Seiya Suzuki is also playing well. He is hitting just .227 in the last week but has two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Michael Busch is also scoring plenty of runs. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, two RBIS and five runs scored in the last five games.

Current Cubs have just 15 career at-bats against Dean Kremer and they have not gone well. They are hitting just .133. Christopher Morel is one for two with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Dansby Swanson has the other hit, going one for two against Kremer.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are tied for first in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Gunnar Henderson has led the way this year. He is hitting .293 on the year with a .384 on-base percentage. Henderson has 27 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 76 times. All of those marks lead the team. He has also stolen 14 bases. Adley Rutschman is having a great year as well. He is hitting .284 on the year with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has scored 46 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Anthony Santander. Santander is hitting just .235 but has a .302 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 57 RBIs, and has scored 48 times.

Adley Rutschman has been driving in runs in the past week, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .105 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Gunnar Henderson is hitting great though. He is hitting .360 in the last week with a double, a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Scoring runs has been a major part of the game for Jordan Westburg in the last week. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run and an RBI. Still, he has scored five times in the last week.

Final Cubs-Orioles Prediction & Pick

James Tallion does not have a road win this year. He has not pitched nearly as well on the road, seeing his walks rise and strikeouts decline. Further, the Cubs have lost each of the last six times Tallion has started on the road. Kremer was solid in his first start back from the IL, and with the Orioles having the better offense, they should get the win in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cubs-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-148)