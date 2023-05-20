MLB action is live all Saturday as we bring you another prediction and pick for the second game of this National League series between two teams looking to get back to winning. The Chicago Cubs (20-24) will meet with the Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) after a Game 1 blowout by the Cubs. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Chicago Cubs have jumped to third in the NL Central and now sit four games back of the leading Brewers after their win last night. They were able to snap a five-game losing streak with their win last night and finally saw their bats come alive in support of the pitching. It’s a big confidence boost for the Northsiders as they head into this second game. James Taillon (RHP) will be their likely starter for this one.

The Philadelphia Phillies are fourth in the NL East standings and sit eight games back of the leading Braves. The defending NL champs haven’t seen the start to the season they wanted, but realize they’ve got a long road before October. They’ve lost their last five games consecutively and are in the midst of another losing streak. They’ll hope to bounce back after an embarrassing home loss yesterday. Aaron Nola (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the Cubs-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Phillies Odds

Chicago Cubs: +146

Philadelphia Phillies: -174

Over 9: -110

Under 9: -110

How To Watch Cubs vs. Phillies

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs were able to overcome the odds as underdogs last night and trounced the Phillies to the tune of 10-1. Marcus Stroman got a much-needed win after a rocky start to the season and he did his job, allowing no runs and just three hits through six innings of work. The return of Nico Hoerner from the IL proved to be a massive boost for the Cubs. He notched two doubles in the convincing win and provides a world of difference for the Cubs in terms of his on-base percentage. With Hoerner back in the lineup, the Cubs once again feel confident they can score runs in bunches.

Jameson Taillon will be their starter at 0-2 on the season with a 6.66 ERA thru 24.1 IP. He’d certainly like to get those numbers down as he hasn’t been the most clutch pitcher for them. He’s given up 30 hits already but has almost as many strikeouts to his name. Taillon’s control will be crucial in this game as the Phillies’ bats are just waiting to get hot again.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are 11-8 at home this year and have seen a huge boost since the return of Bryce Harper to the lineup. It’s translated to the rest of the team as the Phillies are fourth in NL batting at .261 AVG. However, they’ve fallen victim to their cold streaks this season and have failed to answer with wins. At five losses in a row now, the Phillies will be desperate to pick up a win and avoid the bottom of their division standings. Look for Kyle Schwarber to inevitably heat up against his former team in this series.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound behind his 3-3 record and 4.53 ERA. He’s done a good job limiting the hits off of him through 55 innings of action and he’s been doing a good job of striking batters out in big spots. He’s been one of their work horses for quite some time, so they’ll hope that he can give them a win at home to break this streak. Look for the Phillies to be anxious in trying to get this win today.

Final Cubs-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies were listed as favorites on the odds in this game yesterday and now return as even bigger favorites on the betting line. The Cubs have won their last seven meetings with the Phillies, dating back to 2021. Philadelphia will certainly have the edge in pitching here, but it’ll be interesting to see how they respond after the bad loss yesterday. Considering the way this game went last night, we have to side with the Cubs as they look for their eighth straight against the Phillies.

Final Cubs-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs (+146)