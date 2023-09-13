The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies play the rubber match of their three-game series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Rockies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In game one it was a Yan Gomes ninth-inning single that scored Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson to get the Cubs the comeback win over the Rockies. In game two, the Cubs took an early lead. They scored twice in the second inning, aided by a lead-off triple by Dansby Swanson. They held that lead until the fourth inning when former Cub, Kris Bryant, singled scoring two runs.

Two batters later he would score, and the Rockies would have a 4-2 lead. Seiya Suzuki would snag his second and third RBIs of the day on a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Still, Kris Bryant had other plans for the Cubs. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Rockies the lead again. Brenton Doyle would add another run in the bottom of the seventh and the Rockies would win 6-4.

At 52-92 on the season, the Rockies are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Cubs are 78-68. That places them four games behind the Brewers in the division but with a two-game lead in the Wild Card race.

Here are the Cubs-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Rockies Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 11.5 (-122)

Under: 11.5 (+100)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Rockies

TV: MARQ/ATTR

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

The Cubs have been struggling at the plate before getting their last three games. In the last three games, they have scored 14 runs, winning two games. On the year, the Cubs are seventh in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Seiya Suzuki has been on fire at the plate for the Cubs. In the last week, he has hit .385 with a .407 on-base percentage. He has hit two doubles, a triple, and a home run in that time. It has led to seven RBIs. Suzuki has also stolen a base and scored three times in the last week.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger is providing production. He has hit .286 in the last week but with two home runs and two doubles. That has led to five RBIs. Bellinger has also stolen a base and scored four times in the last week. Dansby Swanson may be the hottest bat in the lineup. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .464 on-base percentage. He has a double, a triple, and a home run in the last week leading to three RBIs. Swanson has also stolen a base and scored five times. Joining Swanson in scoring a lot has been Nico Hoerner. He has hit .310 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. Hoerner has stolen three bases which has helped him score five times in the last week.

As a whole, the Cubs are hitting .253 in the last week with a .309 on-base percentage. They have also been great on the base path. They have stolen eight bases in that time, scoring 26 runs.

The Cubs will send James Taillon to the mound today. He is 7-9 on the season with a 5.27 ERA. Last time out, he was solid. He went six innings allowing just one hit and one walk. He also struck out nine, but the Cubs lost 1-0 as Taillon did not give up a run. Taillon has been pitching well this month. He has given up five runs in 11.2 innings of work, good for a 3.86 ERA while striking out 16. Still, he has two no-decisions and the Cubs are 1-1 in his starts.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies finally got enough offense to overcome some rough pitching and get their first win in their last six games. On the year the Rockies are 19th in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Brenton Doyle has been hitting hot in the last week. In his last week, he is hitting .400 with a .455 on-base percentage. He has hit a double and driven in four runs while scoring one of his own. The major RBI production has come from two people, Hunter Goodman and Nolan Jones.

Goodman is hitting just .250 in the last week with a .294 on-base percentage. He had a double and two triples, scoring three times. Still, he has six RBIs in the last week. Jones joins him with six RBIs in the last week. He is not hitting as well, hitting just .200 with a .231 on-base percentage, but he has a double, a triple, and a home run. Jones has also stolen a base and scored three times. Meanwhile, Elehuris Montero may have the hottest bat in the lineup. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .542 on-base percentage. He has just one RBI with three doubles but has scored four times.

As a whole, the Rockies are hitting .2342 with a .306 on-base percentage. They are scoring well too. They have scored 27 times on an expected 21 runs.

The Rockies will send Ty Blach to the mound today. He is 2-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA. It has been a struggle for him in the last two starts. In his last two outings, he has pitched 11 innings total and given up nine runs. That is good for a 7.36 ERA. Meanwhile, he has walked four batters and given up four home runs. Still, he has come away with a 1-0 record, and the Rockies are 1-1 with him on the mound in his last two starts.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick

James Taillon will give the Cubs a pitching edge in today's match-up. The Rockies have been hitting well as of late, but they have not been able to overcome their pitching. With Ty Blach on the mound today, they will have to score plenty of runs to get the win. That is not going to happen against Taillon. The Cubs will score more than enough to run away with this one.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-115)