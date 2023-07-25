The Crosstown Classic begins Tuesday night as the Chicago Cubs enter Guaranteed Rate Field to take on the Chicago White Sox. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs are in a strange position as the standings are today. They sit seven games back in the division, and five games back in the wild card. With the trade deadline looming, the Cubs need to make a decision on whether or not they would like to be buyers or sellers. The Cubs have won three in a row and six of their last 10, so they are starting to play good baseball. Cody Bellinger is having an incredible month of July, and the Cubs as a team are hitting well since the All-Star break. The Cubs have some things to fix on the mound, but a couple win in this series could put them into buyer mode.

The White Sox are going to be sellers, that is one thing for certain. Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson, and Lance Lynn are all trade candidates. The White Sox are not having the season they have hoped for, which is why they are in trade mode. The Sox are 41-60 and have lost seven of their last 10 games. These games with the Cubs always mean a little more, so you can expect the White Sox to play their best ball here in the midweek.

Kyle Hendricks will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs in the series opener. Michael Kopech will start for the White Sox.

Here are the Cubs-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-White Sox Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+140)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Cubs vs. White Sox

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hendricks has been pretty good this season. He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .237 off him. The White Sox are not very good at the plate and some of their better hitters are struggling. Hendricks needs to be careful not to give up the long ball, but that is mainly just Luis Robert Jr and Jake Burger. If Hendricks can keep the Sox in the park and continue pitching well, the Cubs will win this game.

Kopech has allowed 19 home runs this season. The Cubs lack some power, but there is a chance to drive the ball with some force in this game. Bellinger, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson are some players to watch. If any of these guys can have a big game, and drive the ball over the fence, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have been struggling. They can not seem to get anything going at the plate. This means it is up to Kopech to try and shut down the Cubs offense. he is not having a great season, but he is coming off a solid start. He went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets and led the White Sox to a win. If Kopech can make it through five or six innings with the game still close, the White Sox will have a chance to cover this spread.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Because this is the Crosstown Classic, home and away really does not matter all that much. There will be fans from both teams at the game, and there is no travel. The Cubs are the team that is playing better heading into this one, so my gut leans towards them. With Hendricks on the mound, and the struggle of the White Sox, I will be trusting my gut. I am taking the Cubs here.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+140), Over 9 (-120)