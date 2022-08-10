Cult of the Lamb Release Date: Trailer, Story, Gameplay, & Details

Play the role of a possessed lamb building a cult of sheep. Find the Cult of the Lamb release date, story, gameplay, trailer, & details here.

Cult of the Lamb Release Date: August 11, 2022

Start building your Cult of the Lamb on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on August 11, 2022.

Cult of the Lamb is one of the most highly-anticipated rogue-lite games this year, making it in our lists for the Top 10 New Games of August 2022 and Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022.

Cult of the Lamb Story

You are a wee innocent-looking lamb, executed by scary-looking brutes. But when the steel touched your neck, your head didn’t drop to the floor. Instead, you look up and saw a menacing-looking being, who crowns you as its prophet. Now, you are imbued with the power of Lamb God, freeing yourself from your oppressors. Now, you’re not only capable of freeing yourself, but also others, who you now lead to the promised land by having them join your ever-growing Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb Gameplay

Cult of the Lamb is an action-oriented rogue-lite with base-building mechanics. You start off alone, but you convert other furry animals to your cause as you save them from different procedurally-generated dungeons. In these dungeons, you’ll find loot, weapons, and upgrades, but also enemies and False Prophets. Beating them will let you take home more for your growing base, which you manage by making good use of your new followers. Find them in the dungeons, name them, customize them, and know them well so you’d know what they can help you with. Draw power from your followers by increasing their faith with your charismatic sermons, feeding them, and by gifting them. You can also sacrifice your followers in dark rituals to the Lamb God so that it’ll grant you favors, like treasure, among other things. Beware of non-believers and False Prophets, however, as they can brainwash your followers and turn your growing flock against you.