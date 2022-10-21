Curt Miller set to make second LA stint after leading Sun to 2022 WNBA Finals

This afternoon, Rachel Galligan from Just Women’s Sports reported former Connecticut Sun’s head coach/general manager Curt Miller has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Sparks to become their next head coach. Miller, who led the Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, will return to Los Angeles, where he was an assistant coach in 2015.

Galligan reported that, for now, Miller is not expected to be Los Angeles’ general manager.

Miller coached the Sun since 2016. He owned a 140-86 regular season record but went 16-17 in the playoffs. The closest he was able to guiding the Sun to a championship was when Connecticut pushed the Washington Mystics to five games during the 2019 WNBA Finals. The Sun went to three straight Semi-Finals from 2020-22. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in 2020 before the eventual 2021 champions Chicago Sky took them down the following year. The Sun avenged themselves this season after upsetting Chicago in this year’s Semi-Finals. They eventually lost to the Aces in the 2022 WNBA Finals.

In a social media post, the Sun released a statement thanking Miller for his time with the organization.

Los Angeles was one of three teams looking for a new leader after not retaining interim head coach Fred Williams. The Sparks fired former head coach Derek Fisher 12 games into the regular season and decided to not find a replacement for him during the season. The Sparks aggressive 2021 offseason didn’t garner the results the organization had hoped it would get. Los Angeles finished the regular season 13-23. They missed the playoffs for the second time in as many years after making the postseason for 10 straight seasons.

Connecticut joins the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings on the list of franchises looking for a new head coach.