The CW has decided to cancel Superman & Lois — the show will air its fourth and final season in 2024 on the network.

Superman, no more

On November 2, the CW announced that Superman & Lois will end with Season 4. The upcoming 10-episode season will begin airing on the CW in 2024.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redifineed both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment of the CW, said. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created—on and off screen,” executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher said. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history—Lex Luthor.”

Superman & Lois debuted on the CW in 2021. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch play the titular heroes. The show is a spin-off from the Arrowverse and was a part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.