By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

We might be seeing a Game of the Year (GOTY) edition of Cyberpunk 2077 next year, according to CD Projekt Red’s CEO.

In an investor meeting in Warsaw, Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, revealed that they intended to release a GOTY edition of Cyberpunk 2077. This edition would come out in 2023, following the launch of its DLC, Phantom Liberty.

It’s the natural order of things – it was the same with The Witcher, which after both expansions was finally released as a Game of the Year Edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case.

In the case of The Witcher 3, the game first came out in 2015. It would then get two expansions with the second one arriving in May of 2016. The GOTY edition of The Witcher 3 would arrive three months later, on August 2016. If CD Projekt Red does the same thing for Cyberpunk 2077, we can expect the new edition to come out a few months after Phantom Liberty. Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only DLC expansion, so the Game of the Year edition would include the base game and said expansion. Kicinski also mentioned that a “substantial update” will accompany the release of the new edition. However, there are currently no details yet as to what this update contains.

As for why Cyberpunk 2077 is only receiving one expansion, it’s most likely because of Project Orion. Project Orion is the codename for Cyberpunk 2077, which CD Projekt Revealed a few months back. Once Phantom Liberty and the GOTY edition come out, CD Projekt Red will have wrapped up Cyberpunk 2077. They will most likely begin their work on Project Orion in earnest afterward.

Phantom Liberty, the GOTY edition, and Phantom Liberty are not the only things CD Projekt Red has in store. Owners of The Witcher 3 will also be getting a Next Gen Update next week. This update will have graphical updates, as well as QoL improvements. Not only that, but the original Witcher game is getting a remake. Not only will it get better graphics and an upgraded combat system, but also an open world to explore. While we have no details as to when this remake will come out, we can definitely look forward to it.

To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.