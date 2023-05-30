The singer, and now influencer, DaniLeigh has been arrested for driving under the influence in Miami Beach. She’s the rapper DaBaby’s ex girlfriend. She was involved in a hit and run this morning, leaving one person seriously injured, per DailyMail.

Danielle Leigh Curiel, better known as DaniLeigh, is a 28 year old singer, songwriter, rapper, and dancer. Now she can add three felony charges to her list of accomplishments. At 8:15 am on Tuesday, the influencer was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center near Miami International Airport. This was after allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash.

She’s facing three felony charges for leaving the scene of a crash, driving under the influence of alcohol, and injuring a person while driving under the influence. She allegedly was speeding and swerving early in the morning before striking a motorist on a moped.

The victim suffered from a kidney laceration and spinal fracture—which are thankfully not life threatening injuries. He’s currently being treated at Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. This is all because DaniLeigh’s blood alcohol content was 0.148, almost twice the legal limit.

Despite the circumstances, DaniLeigh has been released on a $9,500 bond.

This wasn’t her first time garnering negative attention either. Two years ago, the Miami-based singer attracted attention with a situation involving her ex DaBaby, with whom she shares a young daughter. DaBaby accused her of domestic abuse. He filmed himself kicking her out for ‘his own safety.’ After, she was charged with two counts of simple assault related to two incidents in November 2021.