Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend: Natalie Buffett

The pair have been dating officially for two years, but it is rumored that they were together before then. Natalie Buffett has been with Dak Prescott during his darkest times, when the franchise quarterback missed all but five games in the 2020 NFL season. However, there is much more to the significant other of Dak Prescott than her relationship with the NFL quarterback. Buffett has been very active in her private and business life and has made a great career for herself, with some estimates circulating that she is worth around $1 million.

Natalie Buffett was born on April 13, 1997, in Florida, Texas. Even though Florida, Tex., is a very small town, it was clear from the beginning that Buffett would make a name for herself. She got a degree from Southern Methodist University in civil engineering, and she has been very successful in her business endeavors. Even before the duo became an official pair, Natalie Buffett was able to build her own story and reach great heights in the business world, which was helped by an internship at BGE, Inc., right after college.

Today, Natalie Buffett is a fitness influencer. Her Instagram is very popular and she has almost 80,000 followers, where she posts her advice on fitness and shares images of her well-kept body. However, while she is popular on this social network, her primary occupation is running OxeFit. OxeFit is a company that uses robotics and AI to find the ideal training schedule for any person who signs up. Buffett’s role in the company is the director of content creation; she has been very successful. OxeFit has many brand ambassadors, including the one and only Shaquille O’Neal. In addition to that, Natalie Buffett is also a yoga instructor, which she practices to bring balance to her busy life.

The duo of Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett is not very public with their love story, with only a few posts on Buffett’s Instagram. While the couple has no kids, they do have four dogs, and they share pictures of them regularly on a separate Instagram account. Their posts mostly mark special occasions. They announced their relationship publicly in July of 2020, on Prescott’s birthday. Unfortunately for the Cowboys’ quarterback, the next post after that one was due to a much sadder occasion. The pair posted a picture after Prescott injured his ankle. However, his significant other was there for the entirety of his rehabilitation and watched him come back even stronger.

Since then, Prescott and Natalie Buffett mostly kept their relationship private. Buffett did accompany Prescott to the 2022 NFL Honors Awards, where Dak was nominated to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He did not end up winning the award — he was beaten by Lindsey Scott — but the pair did look stunning coming into the award show. Other posts of the pair include two very sweet messages Buffett shared on her Instagram page: one for Valentine’s Day and one for his birthday, when she gave us more insights into her feelings about her boyfriend.

As the Cowboys try to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs behind the leadership of Dak Prescott, we can be sure that his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, will be by his side. After Prescott struggled mightily with injuries, including this season, Buffett never left his side and she was a part of the reason why he was always able to bounce back and have great seasons playing for an iconic NFL franchise. It is also impressive to see that she was able to build a hugely successful career and brand for herself, outside of her relationship with the Cowboys’ star. Now, as Prescott hopes to make some noise in the playoffs, Buffett’s support will mean that much more.

This is all we know so far about Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.