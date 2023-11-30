Dakota Johnson reveals boyfriend Chris Martin pulls her out of her dark days in her battle with depression during a speech.

Amidst her battle with depression, actress Dakota Johnson revealed how her boyfriend, Chris Martin of Coldplay, played a crucial role in uplifting her spirits.

Speaking at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s 17th annual luncheon, Dakota recounted a recent low day when Chris sensed her struggles. “A few weeks ago, I was having a low day,” shared Johnson. “And my partner said to me, ‘Are you really struggling?' and I said, ‘No?'” Despite her attempt to downplay her emotional state, Martin astutely noticed something amiss.

“He said, ‘Baby, you are wearing a cats T-shirt.' As in ‘Cats' the music,” Johnson explained. “So, it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it.”

Recognizing Johnson's advocacy for mental health, she was honored with the HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy during the event. In her acceptance speech, Johnson also emphasized the importance of removing the stigma associated with anxiety and depressive disorders.

“We are in too much trouble as a human race to feel further isolated,” Johnson expressed, calling for understanding and compassion in addressing mental health challenges.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship, sparking rumors in October 2017, has continued to flourish. Martin even publicly dedicated the Coldplay song ‘My Universe' to Johnson during a London concert in October 2021. This further solidified their bond even after rumors of their split.

Among other celebrities, Dakota Johnson is not the only one who advocates for mental health. Selena Gomez also recently hosted a RARE Beauty event to bring this discussion to light.