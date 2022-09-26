The Dallas Cowboys’ surprising victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week reframed the season in some ways. It was clear that the defense was ahead of the offense to start the year, but the job they did against an offense that made it to the Super Bowl a season ago suggests that they aren’t just good, but that they’re good enough to keep the Cowboys afloat until the cavalry comes for the offense. Cooper Rush is now 2-0 as a starter against two teams that were arguably tougher than the one that awaits him in New York on Monday night for a prime-time matchup. Here are three bold predictions for Dallas’ first conference battle of the 2022 season, which is a Week 3 showdown against the rival New York Giants.

Cowboys will sack Daniel Jones at least five times

This prediction is definitely a nod to Micah Parsons and his unprecedented dominance as a pass rusher in the first two games of this season, but the Cowboys’ overall pass rushing attack is better than any one player. Parsons has been phenomenal, but the pieces around him have punched above their weight so far this year too. Parsons and Dorance Armstrong both had two sacks against Cincinnati, making Dallas the only defense in football to have more than one player record a multi-sack game in Week 2.

New York’s offensive line has kept a relatively clean pocket for Daniel Jones so far this season, but the pass rush in Tennessee and Carolina isn’t nearly as strong as what Dan Quinn has been able to dial up in Dallas. Cooper Rush might be able to keep up his management of Dallas’ offense. Ezekiel Elliott might be able to continue putting up solid per-carry numbers. One thing the Cowboys can count on though is getting to the opposing quarterback. Parsons, Quinn, and the rest of Dallas’ defense have made sure of that.

The Giants will try to lean on Saquon Barkley

In part because of Dallas’ pass-rushing prowess, the Giants can be expected to put the ball in Saquon Barkley’s hands as often as possible Monday night. The less Jones has to stand in the pocket, the less Dallas can wreak havoc in the backfield. Barkley’s start to the season was an emphatic return to form for the former All-Pro running back with nearly 200 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Week 2 was more muted, but still a solid showing that saw Barkley put up 76 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers.

It makes sense that the Giants wouldn’t be jumping to put Jones in harms way Monday evening. The good news for the Cowboys is that the run defense has been good too. Leighton Vander Esch had a great game against the Bengals last week as a run defender, and DeMarcus Lawrence always makes his presence known as a run stopper as well. The Giants should be eager to try to run the ball against the Cowboys, not because they struggle against the run, but because it is the lesser of two evils.

Cooper Rush will finally blink

There is no denying that Rush has been all the Cowboys could hope for as a Dak Prescott backup in two straight starts. He hasn’t pressed his luck, he stuck to the game plan, and he delivered throws when needed. It would be unreasonable to expect much more out of your backup quarterback than Rush has already shown.

It is incredibly hard to play quarterback in the NFL. There’s a reason teams aren’t falling all over themselves to sign the Cooper Rush’s of the world to lead their offenses. Stepping in for a game or two is one thing, and it’s incredibly tough to do. Performing at a high level week in and week out is another thing entirely. Of course there is a possibility that Rush rolls out there in New York and plays just as well as he has in his first two career starts, but Cowboys fans need to be careful to manage expectations on their interim starter. Adversity will come, and it will arrive sooner rather than later

There’s a good chance that Monday night in New York is when it arrives for Cooper Rush.