Last week, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blowout loss at home at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys' awful performance led many to question whether they could compete for the Super Bowl this year. The much-maligned defense surrendered nearly 50 points, while the running game never got going and Dak Prescott was a turnover machine.

Nothing went right for Dallas last week, but Mike McCarthy's squad will have a chance to turn the page when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Here are some Cowboys Week 3 bold predictions for this Ravens matchup.

Cowboys will hold the Ravens to fewer than 100 rushing yards

We’ll start with what might be the boldest prediction of them all for the Cowboys this week. The team's much-maligned defense has given up way too many yards and points as opposing offenses slice through them like a knife through warm butter. Dak Prescott caught plenty of heat for his performance last week, but in reality, the defense deserved a lot more flak for that abomination.

If the Cowboys want to avoid a repeat of last week’s performance, the team will need the defense to bounce back in a big way. They have a great opportunity right in front of them, too. The Baltimore Ravens possess a dynamic ground attack and perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Jackson is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in football, and he makes a living out of making opposing teams look silly on the ground.

It’s a tall task for anyone to slow down the Ravens’ offense, but this is the perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to prove that they are legitimate contenders and that their defense can hold up their end of the bargain. Dallas will need to pull out all the stops to slow down Baltimore's rushing attack, but it could do wonders for their confidence if they’re able to do so. Not to mention, it would also give the Cowboys a great chance to win this game.

Dak Prescott bounces back in a big way with a 300+ yard passing game and multiple touchdowns

Aside from the team's defense, quarterback Dak Prescott was a major magnet for criticism after his performance last week. Prescott struggled to protect the football and made a number of ill-advised decisions. He also didn’t make up for that with scoring production. A 300-yard passing day along with multiple touchdowns would be a big step in the right direction for Prescott.

However, the real bold part of this prediction is trusting Prescott’s decision-making and his ability to protect the football. The goal for him this week is to play smart and not turn the ball over, giving the Ravens momentum. This is particularly important against a team with a high-powered offense such as Baltimore.

Ezekiel Elliott leads the way with 100+ rushing yards and two scores

Ezekiel Elliott was once one of the game’s bright young stars, and the Ohio State product had a claim as one of the best running backs in all of football. Yet, his performance has deteriorated in recent seasons, for a number of reasons.

Last week may have been the nadir of Elliott‘s professional career, but he’s a talented player and could bounce back as soon as this week. Baltimore has a good run defense, but at his core, Elliott is a physical runner who embraces contact and loves to dish out punishment. He plays with heart and will fight for extra yardage. As he gets older, Elliott might not have explosiveness and speed that he wants did, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an impact on the game.

CeeDee Lamb has 150+ receiving yards

If Prescott throws for 300 or more yards, there’s a good chance that CeeDee Lamb is his top target and will receive at least a dozen passes thrown in his direction. William is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, and he has the ability to make magic happen on any given play.

Well this is certainly a high number for Lamb to aim for, but he’s capable of reaching or even seeing it. If he gets 15 targets, it’s reasonable to expect him to bring in 10 to 12. If he averages 15 yards per catch, possibly bolstered by one or two explosive plays, he could definitely reach this number.