Dalton Gomez has not given up on the possibility to rekindle his relationship with his estranged wife Ariana Grande.

“Although Dalton knows Ariana has moved on with Ethan, he still hasn’t given up hope that they can make things work,” a source told Us Weekly. “On one hand, Dalton wants to give Ariana her space, but on the other, he’s been trying to remain in contact with her.”

“What they had was the real deal and he’s still coming to terms with the fact that they’ve split,” the source explains. “His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he’s still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together.”

This is not the first time a source has said that Gomez wants another chance with the singer. While Grande was filming “Wicked” in the United Kingdom, an insider says that he tried to save their marriage by flying out to London. The distance allegedly was a factor in their split.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grande is now dating “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater. The news breaking about Slater and Gomez have reportedly taken a toll on Lily Jay, Ethan Slater's estranged wife.

“[Ariana’s] the story really,” Lily Jay told Page Six. “Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay added referencing Grande’s split from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Grande and Slater have not put out personal statements addressing the matter.