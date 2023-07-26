One of the most prominent headlines of the NFL off-season came earlier in the summer when the Minnesota Vikings cut star running back Dalvin Cook. Cook will be 28 years old when he enters his seventh NFL season this fall — the prime age for many positions in the NFL but near retirement age for many running backs. The former Viking is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, so many teams will feel that he still can contribute on the field.

With training camp already underway for some NFL teams and Dalvin Cook still unsigned, here are some landing spots for the free agent running back.

Intriguing free agent destinations for Dalvin Cook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While they might not have Hall of Famer Tom Brady anymore, this new-look Tampa Buccaneers team features an underrated Baker Mayfield at quarterback and a pair of Pro Bowl wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The offense also features a retooled and finally healthy offensive line. The team selected mauling guard Cody Mauch in the second round out of North Dakota State, signed tackle Matt Feiler from the Chargers, and get starters Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen back from injury.

What this group does not have is a prolific rushing attack. Tampa's running back group is underwhelming to say the least. Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Chase Edmonds all failed to eclipse four yards per carry in 2022, and while White and Vaughn are talented receivers, neither has the makings of a lead back. The addition of Dalvin Cook gives the Bucs a legitimate lead rusher and a more balanced offensive attack as they look to bounce back post-Brady.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is coming off a serious knee injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2022 season, and while he is active for the start of training camp, the team still has concerns about whether he will be 100% ready to begin the season. His number two is Samaji Perine, a talented backup in Cincinnati who has never carried the load as a primary back in his career.

At worst, Dalvin Cook shares carries with a healthy Williams, forming a dangerous two-headed tandem with Perine as the third-down back. At best, Cook takes over for an injured Williams, becomes the primary back, and settles in as the prolific rusher to team with Russell Wilson's improved passing attack. Either way, this is a win-win scenario for the Denver Broncos franchise.

The Miami Dolphins have been the favorites all along to sign Cook, as the former Minnesota Vikings running back would provide a potent rusher alongside the big-play ability of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill in the passing game. Miami is bringing back two competent rushers from a year ago in Raheem Mostert (891 rushing yards, 4.9 yards/carry, 3 TDs) and Jeff Wilson (860 rushing yards, 4.9 yards/carry 5 TDs), but is either this pair of former 49ers ready to be the lead back in Miami?

The Dolphins' 390 rushing attempts were the second-fewest in the NFL last year, and though they averaged a modest 4.3 yards/carry, they need a back who can demonstrate efficiency over a large number of carries. Dalvin Cook can provide that ability to be a lead back, and a workhorse rusher in this offense could be what takes the Dolphins to the next level.