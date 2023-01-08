By Jack Winter · 2 min read

There was a case to be made that Dalvin Cook shouldn’t suit up in his team’s regular season finale. Less than one quarter into the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears, it’s safe to say the team may be regretting its decision to play him.

Cook hobbled off the field on Sunday late in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury, eventually going into the medical tent on Minnesota’s sidelines, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Dalvin Cook is being looked at in the blue medical tent right now. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LBIP4j6Z07 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

The good news? Cook quickly came back into the game, no worse for wear after being evaluated by team medical personnel.

The Vikings, 12-4, entered Sunday’s action having clinched the NFC North, unable to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the top playoff seed in the NFC even if Nick Sirianni’s team falls to the New York Giants. The Eagles, 13-3, beat Minnesota 24-7 in Week 2, owning the head-to-head tie-breaker between the teams.

Dalvin Cook has been a driving force behind the Vikings’ success this season, eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth straight year. He came into Week 18 with 253 rushes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 38 catches, 295 yards and two scores through the air. Maybe most impressive? Cook, who’s battled injury throughout his career, has played in every game for the first time since Minnesota selected him with the 41st overall pick of the 2017 draft.

It seems prudent for the Vikings to take an ultra-cautious approach with Cook on Sunday ahead of the playoffs, especially after his early injury scare. We’ll see how many snaps he gets over the game’s remainder.