Damian Lillard’s new shoes take inspiration from legendary WWE feud

Damian Lillard is a fan of WWE.

He once partnered with Ric Flair for a colorway of his Adidas Dame 7s, released a run of Dame 6s with a “Dame 3:16” motif to pay tribute to the Texas Rattlesnake, and was even a downloadable character in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. So naturally, with more and more Dame 8s trickling out into the world with each passing month, it only made sense for the all-star point guard/Modello spokesman to return to the WWE well yet again to pay tribute to another one of his favorite acts: The Brothers of Destruction.

That’s right, these new sneakers are inspired by none other than The Undertaker and his brother Kane, who have wrestled together and wrestled against each other for the better part of 25 years since the latter turned in his Isaac Yankem dentist equipment for a red mask forged in the bowels of heck itself.

👀 A little preview of a Kane v. Undertaker themed #Dame8 Player Exclusive I had made. More details soon. 🪦🔥 pic.twitter.com/zpupTAS8Ej — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 24, 2022

Goodness, those are clean, even if The Undertaker’s colors are really more purple and black than grey.

Now granted, Lillard doesn’t provide too much information in his tweet announcing the kicks. Fans don’t, for example, know if these are two separate colorways of the same shoe or if, instead, these as a mix-and-match pair that will certainly catch the eye of WWE fans and non-fans alike. Either way, expect Adidas and the face of the Portland Trail Blazers to sell a ton of these sneakers, as they work for two different fanbases and provide a very cool look and story for folks in the know and now.