The center of controversy for quite some time now, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is finally calling it quits following a twenty-year stint. As of today, Snyder has agreed to sell the team to a group led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, and is also a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders’ sale will feature one notable name from the Harris group: NBA legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

The sale price of the franchise is expected to be $6.05 billion, setting the new NFL record, which will insurmountably pass the previous best set by the acquisition of the Denver Broncos by the Walton-Penner group of $4.45 billion last year.

BreakingT's Newest Commanders Merch

While the sale is yet to be officially closed, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, BreakingT has decided to release some farewell shirts bidding Dan Snyder good riddance in advance of a 100% closed deal on the Commanders' sale.

So, if you’re ready to kick start the beginning of a new era and the closing of the old guard, pick up your new gear today!

BreakingT – Sold The Team T-Shirt

Buy Here: $32.00

BreakingT – “I Survived The Snyder Era” T-shirt

Buy Here: $32.00

BreakingT – “DC Is A Football Town Again” T-Shirt

Buy Here: $32.00

New Owner, Who Dis?

As the old saying goes, change is inevitable, and with change comes new beginnings. Grab your new gear and say hello to the newly-owned Commanders.