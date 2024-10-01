Dan Stevens' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. Stevens is a popular actor who has starred in several productions such as Beauty and the Beast, The Guest, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Abigail, and television series Downtown Abbey.

He is an MTV Movie Award-nominated actor, a Saturn Award nominee, and a Teen Choice Award winning actor. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Dan Stevens' net worth in 2024.

What is Dan Stevens' net worth in 2024?: $4 million (estimate)

Dan Stevens' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Dan Stevens was born on October 10, 1982, in London. He attended Tonbridge School. Around this time, Stevens also trained in the National Youth Theatre in London. After graduating, Stevens attended Emmanuel College, Cambridge. Here, Stevens continued to hone his acting skills.

Stevens' acting career started in theater, where he was cast as Orlando in Shakespeare's As You Like It. The production toured at Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames, the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, the Curran Theatre in San Francisco, and the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, as per sources.

Some of Stevens' other works in theater include Much Ado About Nothing, The Romans in Britain, Hay Fever, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Aracadia, and The Heiress.

Dan Stevens' early onscreen acting career

In 2004, Stevens made his onscreen acting debut in the TV miniseries Frankenstein, where he appeared in two episodes. Stevens became a fixture on television screens by having roles in programs such as The Line of Beauty, Dracula, Marple, Maxwell, Sense & Sensibility, The Turn of the Screw, The Island, and The Tomorrow People.

In 2009, Stevens made his big-screen debut in the film called Hilde. In a starring role as David Cameron, Hilde grossed $3.6 million around the world.

Since then, he has also appeared in other movies such as Vamps, Summer in February, The Cobbler, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, A Walk Among the Tombstones, The Ticket, Criminal Activities, Her Smell, and Kill Switch.

Dan Stevens' notable roles in television

Expand Tweet

In 2010, Stevens garnered some attention for his role in the hit TV series, Downtown Abbey. He appeared in 25 episodes for the series. It's unknown how much exactly Stevens earned from the hit ITV series.

However, according to reports, it won't be surprising if he earned a reasonable amount given that production offered to double his worth to reprise his role. But instead, Stevens decided to explore Hollywood, prompting the Downtown Abbey actor to leave the program.

In 2022, Stevens appeared in a single episode of Welcome to Chippendales, where he acted alongside well-known comedy actor Kumail Nanjiani. According to sources, Stevens raked in $300,000 for making Paul Snider come to life. Stevens also has taken on several roles in the TV series Solar Opposites.

Dan Stevens stars in The Guest

Stevens' popularity skyrocketed after his memorable starring performance in the thriller flick, The Guest. Although The Guest didn't perform particularly well by grossing only $2.7 million worldwide against a $5 million budget, Stevens did earn several recognitions for his role as David.

The Emmanuel College alum earned an iHorror Award nomination, a Golden Schmoes Award nomination, a DFCS Award nomination, and two BloodGuts UK Horror Awards.

In 2017, Stevens made his presence felt in the cinemas after starring in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which saw him star opposite Hollywood star Emma Watson. Beauty and the Beast grossed nearly $1.3 billion around the world.

Moreover, Stevens was also awarded an MTV Movie Award nomination and a Teen Choice Award win for portraying the iconic character, Beast.

Seven years later, Stevens has starred in three major movies such as Cuckoo, Abigail, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Abigail has grossed only $17 million worldwide against a $28 million budget.

On the other hand, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire performed better by grossing around $488 million around the world. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Stevens took up the role of a trapper. For his starring role, the Beauty and the Beast star enjoyed a $200,00 paycheck, based on sources.

Dan Stevens' future projects

Coming off starring performances in major films, it isn't surprising that Stevens is hitting the iron while its hot. The star of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Stevens has earned roles in three television series including Among Us, Zero Day, and The Terror.

Stevens also will appear in the feature film The Ritual as Father Joseph Steiger. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Dan Stevens' net worth in 2024?